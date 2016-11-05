Home /
These jeans are beyond vintage: 1800s Levi's up for auction
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:07 p.m.
PORTLAND, Maine — There are vintage jeans. And then there are jeans from the American Wild West that are up for auction.
A Maine auction house is putting up for bid a bona fide pair of Levi's blue jeans bought in 1893.
Daniel Buck Auctions & Appraisals says the jeans were ordered for Solomon Warner, who participated in the creation of the Arizona Territory. Warner wore them only a few times.
The jeans ended up in a trunk.
The 123-year-old pants go up for auction Saturday in Lisbon Falls, Maine, and are expected to bring in tens of thousands of dollars due to their pristine condition.
Warner was a big fella. The cotton jeans with button fly feature a size 44 waist and 36-inch inseam.
