Saturday, November 05, 2016, 2:31 p.m.
These jeans are beyond vintage: 1800s Levi's up for auction

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:07 p.m.

this-undated-photo-provided-by-daniel-buck-auctions-appraisals-shows-a-leather-label-on-a-pair-of-1893-levi-strauss-denim-blue-jeans-in-pristine-condition-that-will-go-up-for-auction-saturday-nov-5-2016-in-lisbon-falls-maine

PHOTO BY DANIEL BUCK AUCTIONS & APPRAISALS VIA AP

This undated photo provided by Daniel Buck Auctions & Appraisals shows a leather label on a pair of 1893 Levi-Strauss denim blue jeans in pristine condition that will go up for auction Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 in Lisbon Falls, Maine.

PORTLAND, Maine — There are vintage jeans. And then there are jeans from the American Wild West that are up for auction.

A Maine auction house is putting up for bid a bona fide pair of Levi's blue jeans bought in 1893.

Daniel Buck Auctions & Appraisals says the jeans were ordered for Solomon Warner, who participated in the creation of the Arizona Territory. Warner wore them only a few times.

The jeans ended up in a trunk.

The 123-year-old pants go up for auction Saturday in Lisbon Falls, Maine, and are expected to bring in tens of thousands of dollars due to their pristine condition.

Warner was a big fella. The cotton jeans with button fly feature a size 44 waist and 36-inch inseam.

