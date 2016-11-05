Turkey detains pro-Kurdish lawmakers; car bomb kills 9

ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkish authorities on Friday detained 12 pro-Kurdish members of Parliament for questioning in terror-related probes, drawing sharp concern from the United States and the European Union.

A car bombing later hit Turkey's largest Kurdish city, killing nine people. Authorities blamed the attack on Kurdish militants, but the Islamic State extremist group later claimed responsibility.

Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yuksekdag, the co-chairs of the pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party, were among those rounded up in the middle of the night. They were later ordered held in custody pending trial on terror-related charges along with seven other legislators. The courts released three others on condition they report regularly to authorities.

The private Dogan News Agency said the two were taken to a maximum security prison in the northwestern city of Kocaeli.

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, expressed concern about the arrests on Twitter, saying she had called a meeting of EU ambassadors in Ankara. Governments in Norway, Sweden and Demark summoned their Turkish ambassadors to explain the arrests.

In Washington, both the White House and the U.S. State Department expressed concern over the detentions. White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the government was "deeply disturbed" by the arrests, warning that suppressing fundamental freedoms was not an antidote to terrorism.

State Department spokesman John Kirby condemned the car bomb in Diyarbakir but also expressed "deep concern" over the detentions, reminding that "when democracies pursue legal action against elected representatives, they must do so in a manner that reinforces the public's confidence in the rule of law."

Hours after the overnight detentions, there was an explosion in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, near the riot police building. Two police officers and seven civilians were killed, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said up to 100 people were wounded, though most were released after treatment.

Yildirim also said one of the assailants was "caught dead," but did not elaborate.

The U.S.-based SITE Intelligence Group reported late Friday that the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack through its Amaq news agency.

The Diyarbakir governor's office said the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party claimed the attack, which Anadolu said was carried out with a minibus laden with a ton of explosives.

The blast created a crater near the police building and damaged several buildings and businesses nearby. Television footage showed people walking among glass and other debris near buildings with their windows blown out. Authorities imposed a temporary news blackout after the explosion, barring reports that could lead to public "fear, panic or chaos" and images showing the explosion and its aftermath.

Turkey has been plagued by a series of deadly bomb attacks in the past 18 months, carried out by Kurdish militants or Islamic State extremists.

The Workers' Party has waged a three-decade-long insurgency against the Turkish state and is considered a terror organization by Turkey and its allies. A fragile cease-fire collapsed in 2015 and at least 700 state security personnel and thousands of Kurdish militants have been killed since then, according to Anadolu.

Officials said the lawmakers were detained for not appearing in court to testify in ongoing terrorism-related investigations. The government accuses the People's Democratic Party -- the third-largest party in Turkey's parliament with more than 5 million votes in the last election -- of being the political arm of the Workers' Party, an accusation the parties reject.

An Interior Ministry statement said a total of 15 detention warrants were issued by the chief public prosecutors in five mainly Kurdish provinces. Two of the legislators were abroad, and authorities are still searching for one other.

"The kind of detentions of democratically elected members of parliament we are seeing in Turkey today is an assault on the right to political representation and participation for millions of voters and defies fundamental principles of any country that claims to be democratic and based on rule of law and human rights," said Emma Sinclair-Webb, Human Rights Watch's Turkey director.

Democratic Party lawmaker Adem Geveri described the detentions as a "political genocide operation," saying they "officially put an end to the functioning of Parliament in an anti-democratic and unlawful way."

"Now with the HDP removed from the political equation, they will go to an early election and establish an authoritarian Turkey without the HDP, without any democratic opposition," Geveri added, using the Turkish acronym for the People's Democratic Party.

Main opposition Republican People's Party Chairman Kemal Kilicdaroglu denounced the detentions.

"If you defend democracy, then you defend that those who came with elections should go with elections. Otherwise you'll butcher democracy in Turkey," he said.

Yildirim responded: "If they are elected but go hand in hand with terrorism, they of course need to be made to account."

