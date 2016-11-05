Venture expert, state part ways

The Arkansas Development Finance Authority terminated a contract with an Oklahoma City-based investment manager hired in 2002 to identify venture capital investment opportunities, after the company was paid more than $5 million for what looks like subpar performance, the authority's president told lawmakers Friday.

The contract with Cimarron Capital Partners LLC was terminated in December 2015, said Doug Spencer of the Arkansas Legislative Audit.

After the finance authority selected the investment manager in 2002 through what is called a request for proposals, the Arkansas Venture Capital lnvestment Trust formed the Arkansas Institutional Fund, a joint limited liability corporation with Cimarron, he said.

Returns on investment in the Arkansas Institutional Fund have been shared between the trust and Cimarron based on "mutually agreed-upon percentages of tiered returns," and Cimarron's share of returns ranged from about 5 percent to 10 percent based on investment performance, Spencer said. Cimarron also retains part-ownership in the investments made with Arkansas Institutional Fund monies, he said.

Annual management fees and performance bonuses paid to Cimarron from the Arkansas Institutional Fund's startup in 2003 through Dec. 31, 2015, totaled $5.1 million, including about $4.2 million for management fees, $824,990 for bonuses and $103,000 in shared net earnings, Spencer said. Additional management fees may have been paid during the fund's startup phase, but these fees could not be determined due to the routine destruction of financial records over time, he said.

"We felt like they were being overpaid," said Aaron Burkes, who was nominated by Gov. Asa Hutchinson as the finance authority's executive director in March 2015.

Cimarron's activities left the Arkansas Institutional Fund with a $24.2 million bank loan on Dec. 31, 2015, and investment equity of $16.6 million with "a net position of negative $7.6 million," Spencer said. The contract with Cimarron "has proven not to be as advantageous for the state as it has for Cimarron," he said.

A line of credit was established with a financial institution to provide cash for the fund's investment activities with the expectation that investment returns would eventually diminish the need of the line of credit, Spencer said. The hope was to produce growth in Arkansas enterprises at no direct cost to taxpayers, he said. The state pledged $60 million in transferable state income tax credits and $10 million from the Development Finance Authority's bond guarantee reserve account to obtain the line of credit.

Burkes said Cimarron once had exclusive control over the bank account and could draw from the line of credit without any oversight from the state. State officials then required their approval for drawing money out of the line of credit.

As of Dec. 31, 2015, the Arkansas Institutional Fund had invested $28.7 million and committed to invest $37.2 million in 11 venture capital investment funds, Spencer said. Seven of these 11 investment funds had directly invested $24.4 million in Arkansas businesses, and investments from these funds create the potential for additional investments and loans for Arkansas businesses that might not have been available otherwise, he said.

Spencer said auditors concluded that the Venture Capital Investment Act of 2001 was successful in bringing those types of funds to Arkansas, and using the bond account and transferable state income tax credits as collateral to establish a line of credit was successful in minimizing the cost of the investments to the state.

But a committee co-chairman, Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, said, "I don't believe that these type of investments are anything that the state wants to risk our assets on, especially since these are borrowed funds and we have a line of credit ... to basically invest in high-risk investments.

"I would hope that what we are going to try to do is to get out hopefully with no losses. Of course, we will not know until y'all continue to operate through that. I would hope we would proceed that way," said Hickey, a retired banker.

Spencer said auditors are worried about the potential conflict of interest between the Arkansas Institutional Fund and the Development Finance Authority. The authority was created and is funded by the General Assembly, but the trust was created by the authority. Trustees are appointed based on their positions as state employees, and the trust created the Arkansas Institutional Fund, he said.

The authority's relationship with the fund through the creation of the trust and the authority's taking over service of the fund under the trust's direction may conflict with Article 12, Section 7, of the Arkansas Constitution that prohibits the state from owning equity in a corporation, Spencer said. Auditors recommended the authority seek an attorney general's advisory opinion on the relationship, Spencer said.

"Universities and retirement funds and things like that do utilize a similar approach, so if there were an opinion that were to conclude it's unconstitutional, it could have complicating effects for other entities as well," Burkes told lawmakers.

Metro on 11/05/2016