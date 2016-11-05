Subscribe Register Login

Later Gators: Arkansas dominates No. 11 Florida to become bowl eligible

Saturday, November 05, 2016, 8:39 p.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

VIDEO: Bret Bielema recaps the win over Florida

By Jimmy Carter

This article was published today at 7:52 p.m.

arkansas-coach-bret-bielema-argues-with-an-official-during-a-game-against-florida-on-saturday-nov-5-2016-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

Arkansas coach Bret Bielema argues with an official during a game against Florida on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Fayetteville.


FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas coach Bret Bielema recaps the Razorbacks' 31-10 win over No. 11 Florida.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: VIDEO: Bret Bielema recaps the win over Florida

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online