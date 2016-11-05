Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, November 05, 2016, 2:27 a.m.
WATSON CHAPEL 21, CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 14

5A-SOUTH

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Full results + recaps, photos and more]

CAMDEN -- Jaquan Dorsey scored all three touchdowns for Watson Chapel (6-4, 5-2 5A-South) on runs of 3, 30 and 35 yards as the Wildcats slipped past Camden Fairview (3-7, 2-5).

Sports on 11/05/2016

