5A-SOUTH
WATSON CHAPEL 21, CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 14
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Full results + recaps, photos and more]
CAMDEN -- Jaquan Dorsey scored all three touchdowns for Watson Chapel (6-4, 5-2 5A-South) on runs of 3, 30 and 35 yards as the Wildcats slipped past Camden Fairview (3-7, 2-5).
Sports on 11/05/2016
Print Headline: WATSON CHAPEL 21, CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 14
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: WATSON CHAPEL 21, CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 14
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.