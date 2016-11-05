5A-SOUTH

WHITE HALL 56, DE QUEEN 21

WHITE HALL -- Lance Smith had touchdown runs of 10, 18 and 40 yards for White Hall (9-1, 6-1 5A-Southwest) and Cameron Walden added a 52-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Blaylock before halftime to lead the Bulldogs over De Queen (4-6, 2-5).

De Queen's Drew Dykes scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to open the scoring.

