Saturday, November 05, 2016, 2:27 a.m.
WHITE HALL 56, DE QUEEN 21

5A-SOUTH

WHITE HALL -- Lance Smith had touchdown runs of 10, 18 and 40 yards for White Hall (9-1, 6-1 5A-Southwest) and Cameron Walden added a 52-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Blaylock before halftime to lead the Bulldogs over De Queen (4-6, 2-5).

De Queen's Drew Dykes scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to open the scoring.

