Woman, 22, knifed while in drive-thru of Little Rock Church's Chicken

A Little Rock woman accused of stabbing another woman in the face was arrested Thursday.

Officers were called about 11 a.m. to Church's Chicken at 1500 John Barrow Road, where they found a bloodied Chelsea Ray, according to a police report. Witnesses told police that Ray, 22, was in the drive-thru lane when another woman ran toward her vehicle and stabbed her face and head with a knife.

Ray was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment. Police said her injuries were not life-threatening.

Ray's attacker fled in a gray Mercedes C250, according to the report. Officers found a vehicle matching that description later Thursday at West Wood Apartments at 1 Nandina Circle and arrested Tekisha Laqunis Johnson, 36.

An arrest report said Johnson and Ray weren't at the restaurant for food Thursday. The two had reportedly arranged through social media to fight each other, the report said.

Johnson was charged with first-degree battery. She appeared in Little Rock District Court and pleaded innocent to the charge Friday morning.

Johnson was not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster late Friday.

Metro on 11/05/2016