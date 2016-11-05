Wynne doesn’t waste carries in shutting out Nettleton

JONESBORO -- Jaylen McDaniel scored 3 touchdowns on 3 carries while Ta'Von Hicks added a score and 112 yards on 6 carries as Wynne defeated Nettleton 48-0 on Friday.

Chris Miller added 103 yards on 5 carries.

The Yellowjackets (10-0, 7-0 5A-East) finished the regular season undefeated behind 513 yards of total offense while Nettleton (5-5, 2-5) finished with 64 yards of offense.

"I've been doing this 26 years, and undefeated regular seasons are hard to come by," Wynne Coach Chris Hill said. "I'm going to make sure the kids enjoy it, but it really gets serious now. But I'm proud of these kids for how they've performed all year. They've been solid."

The Yellowjackets jumped on Nettleton 14-0 after one quarter and 42-0 at the half behind 438 yards of offense, 415 of which came on the ground, led by 157 yards on three carries by McDaniel. Nettleton finished the first half with 87 yards through the air but accumulated minus-44 yards on the ground for only 43 first-half yards.

"He's really been running well," Hill said of McDaniel. "He fumbled a punt earlier in the game and felt like he had to do something to make up for it and he sure did. He's extremely fast and has great field vision."

Wynne scored on its first possession when senior Devontai Pounds hauled in a 27-yard touchdown reception. McDaniel scored his first touchdown on a 23-yard run with 3:46 left in the first quarter.

The Yellowjackets blew the game open in the second quarter, outscoring Nettleton 28-0 with four scoring possessions that all took less than three plays. McDaniel's 86-yard touchdown run on only his second carry happened with 10:55 left in the first half. McDaniel added his last score on a 48-yard run on his last carry.

Hicks added an 87-yard touchdown run and Miller's 42-yard score ended the first-half scoring.

"We feel like we have three or four guys who can run it and make positive yards," Hill said. "Our offensive line has played well all year long, and our slots have consistently gotten better each week on the perimeter."

Asher Wood added a 1-yard quarterback keeper for a touchdown with 4:00 left in the game to make the final score 48-0 after a failed two-point conversion.

