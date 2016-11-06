A North Little Rock gem, Stanley Jewelers to close after 80 years

College didn't agree with Loyd Stanley.

Stanley gave higher education a try, but "college and I didn't get along too good," the owner of Stanley Jewelers Gemologist recalls. Dyslexia, as Stanley has come to understand, wasn't a thing that got diagnosed back in the 1950s.

With college not in his future, Stanley, somewhat hesitantly, gave the family business a try at 20 years old. It seemed like something he could do until he figured out what he really wanted to do.

Turns out what Stanley really wanted to do was be a jeweler and gemologist, just like his father.

Since 1957 Stanley has been a fixture at the North Little Rock jewelry store his father opened in 1936. Stanley's final day will come around Christmas when Stanley Jewelers closes its doors at 3422 John F. Kennedy Blvd. for good.

"I bought a diamond microscope and I fell in love with diamonds," Stanley, now 77, said. "My father invited me to come to work with him and we'd see if it worked out. I'd say it did."

Customers over the past eight decades have frequented the Park Hill shop for jewelry and watch repair, jewelry restoration, appraisals and custom design, among other services. Estate and bridal jewelry have been staples for the store, which grew from what was once just a watch repair business.

At one time the business had locations in North Little Rock, downtown Little Rock and, briefly, west Little Rock.

No definitive date has been set for closing up shop. Stanley joked that the business will stick around "until we run out of things to sell." As with other retailers, Christmas is traditionally a busy time for jewelers, so Stanley figured it makes sense to remain open through the holiday season.

"There might not be much left, but we won't lock the doors until Christmas," Stanley said.

Through billboards, social media posts and other avenues the store is advertising up to 70 percent off of its inventory. An Instagram post with the hashtags #80YearsOfStanleys , #knowyourjeweler and #wearwhatyoulove , among others, features a 3.33 carat, round brilliant cut diamond for $29,999.

Regular price is $38,000.

Running the business has become "a monster," Stanley said. His daughter, Laura, also is a certified gemologist and has 26 years in the family business, but she plans a smaller-scale operation focused on appraisals and special orders.

Stanley said his decision to close the family business can be traced to advice his mother gave decades ago.

"My mother always told me the time to leave is when they're begging you to stay," Stanley said. "We are blessed to have a tremendous following. Customers have come in and beat me up every day royally because I'm closing the place down."

SundayMonday Business on 11/06/2016