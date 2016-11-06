Abby Renee Nolder - William Lewis McColgan III

Wedding vows were exchanged by Dr. Abby Renee Nolder and Dr. William Lewis McColgan III at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in Calvary Baptist Church. The Rev. Ed Simpson officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Janis and Gare Kovalscik of Hensley and the granddaughter of Lyndle and Gordon Barnes, also of Hensley, Annette Kovalscik of Orem, Utah, and Sabra and Stephen Kovalscik of Alderson, W.Va.

The bridegroom is the son of Dr. William Lewis McColgan Jr. of Shreveport and the late Anne Moore McColgan of Dyersburg, Tenn. He is the grandson of the late Dorothy and Dr. Russell Lee Moore of Dyersburg and the late Allie Mae and the Rev. William L. McColgan of Pine Bluff.

Two matching arrangements of hydrangeas, peonies, roses and dendrobium orchids in shades of white and ivory framed the front of the chancel. Garlands of magnolia, roses, hydrangeas and lisianthus draped the chancel railing. Music was by organist Donna Teague.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore a sleeveless lace fit-and-flare gown with sweetheart neckline and chapel-length train. She carried a bouquet of peonies, roses, ranunculus, brunia berries and dusty miller in shades of white, alabaster and silver gray.

Dr. Carrie Lynette Francis of Fairway, Kan., was maid of honor. Dr. Angie Paddack of Longmont, Colo., was a bridesmaid. They wore navy cocktail-length dresses and carried bouquets similar to the bride's.

Groomsmen were Cmdr. Russell Moore III of St. Johns, Fla., cousin of bridegroom; Dr. Charles Smaha of Macon, Ga.; Stephen Williams of Franklin, Tenn.; and the Rev. Lyle Larson of Goodlettsville, Tenn.

After the ceremony, there was a reception at the couple's home. The buffet table held a silver urn filled with hybrid delphinium, larkspur, snapdragons, hydrangeas, roses, peonies, lisianthus and dendrobium orchids. Guest tables throughout were centered with lush low arrangements of white roses, peonies, anemones and silver brunia berries. Music was by pianist Steven Shook.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in microbiology from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha, and a doctor of medicine from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, where she was a member of Alpha Omega Alpha. She served a residency in otolaryngology-head and neck surgery at UAMS and a fellowship in pediatric otolaryngology at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo. She practices pediatric otolaryngology at Arkansas Children's Hospital.

The bridegroom is a magna cum laude graduate with a bachelor's degree in biology from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He received a medical degree from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center at Memphis and was a resident in general surgery at UAMS. He is a general surgeon in Conway.

The couple live in Little Rock and are honeymooning in Hawaii.

