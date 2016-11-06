Academic fair to showcase Bryant students, programs

Students and parents will have the chance to take a peek behind the curtain this week as the Bryant School District hosts its annual GT (Gifted and Talented) & Academic Fair.

The districtwide open house is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at Bryant High School. The event is organized by Charlotte Calhoun, the school’s gifted and talented program coordinator.

“It is an opportunity for students to shine and be recognized for their hard work and accomplishments, and for others to get a glimpse of what the next steps are,” Calhoun said. “Parents and students will be able to see what is available and what they can get involved with.”

Calhoun graduated from Bryant High School in 1991 and from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in 1995 with a bachelor’s degree. She worked at a private school that no longer exists for 5 1/2 years before returning to Bryant as a long-term substitute teacher.

Calhoun, who earned a master’s degree in gifted education from Arkansas State University in 2013, is in her 16th year as a teacher and her third as the coordinator for the GT & Academic Fair.

“It is a way for students and teachers to show what they are learning and how they are teaching,” Calhoun said. “It is a time for students and parents to ask questions to find out about different programs, to get involved and support our programs.”

Calhoun said the event is an opportunity for every school in the district to showcase its academic programs and

activities.

“There will be coding activities; the robotics team will be on hand to answer any questions about their club, as well as the engineering team,” Calhoun said. “The quiz bowl team may also be available.”

Other groups expected to have displays are the recycling teams, or Green Teams, that are on each campus.

“The students who have participated in Arkansas Governor’s School will also share their experiences and talk about how juniors can get involved with Governor’s School,” Calhoun said.

“Students and parents will get a chance to see all the different opportunities they can get involved with across the campus.”

For example, Calhoun said, third-graders who recently studied Greek mythology will pose as statues of figure characters the students studied and share what they learned as a particular character.

“The Leader in Me program will have students come and talk about the characteristics of what makes a good leader,” Calhoun said. “The students get really involved, and they come to demonstrate what they have learned.”

According to the website, the Advanced Placement program, which is offered in grades 10 through 12, will give a presentation beginning at 6:30 p.m. for “students and parents wanting to learn more about AP courses in Bryant.”

“We will recognize the students who recently did well on the AP exams,”

Calhoun said. “It will also be an opportunity for new parents to get involved with AP.”

Information on Pre-

Advanced, or Pre-AP, for grades six to 11, will also be available. For more information, visit bhs.bryantschools.org/news/discover-the-

opportunities.

The fair is in its third year, and Calhoun said the interest for the event has grown steadily.

“The first year we had a good turnout, but last year we had some bad weather, and we had to reschedule, so it wasn’t as big,” Calhoun said. “This year I’m expecting it to grow. I believe there will be about 400 to 500 families able to attend.”

Calhoun said the fair has also benefited the various clubs at the school, as each one has seen growth over the three years the fair has been in existence.

“Destination Imagination has really grown,” Calhoun said. “Every year a few more people start participating as it brings attention to the students and teachers.”

She said Destination Imagination is a nationwide nonprofit organization that presents a central challenge, and the students work on it as a team to provide a solution using STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) principles.

“It is very familiar to Odyssey of the Mind,” Calhoun said. “They will go and compete.”

Calhoun, who is married to Jeff Calhoun and has two children, 18-year-old Taylor and 13-year-old Mattie, said she has always been interested in the gifted and talented students and meeting their needs.

“We have a tendency to focus on those who are struggling,” Calhoun said, “but for those who are doing well, who are learning and progressing, they need a challenge and an opportunity to be creative.

“This helps them express what they know in a different way.”

Staff writer Sam Pierce can be reached at (501) 244-4314 or spierce@arkansasonline.com.