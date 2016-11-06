Allison Leigh Lafargue - Brian Mason Cherry

Allison Leigh Lafargue and Brian Mason Cherry were united in marriage at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Rienzi Plantation House in Thibodaux, La., home of the bride's uncle, John Allen Lafargue. The Rev. Ray Varnado officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Julie Mobley Lafargue and Norman Irion Lafargue, both of Shreveport. She is the granddaughter of Madge and the late Elwyn Lynn Mobley Jr. of Shreveport, Alfred Irion Lafargue Jr. of Baton Rouge and the late Jane Amundsun Lafargue of Houma, La.

The bridegroom is the son of Deborah and Rex Steven Cherry of Maumelle. He is the grandson of Joe and the late Martha Modisette of Pine Bluff and Bernadine and the late Virgil Lawrence Cherry of Benton.

The ceremony took place on the front lawn at the foot of the home's twin curving staircases decorated with arrangements of Queen Anne ferns and white delphinium.

The bride was escorted by her father. She wore an ivory mermaid-style gown with lace applique cap sleeves and plunging back and carried a bouquet of white hydrangeas, blush garden roses and burgundy ranunculus.

Maid of honor was Katherine Ann Lafargue of Little Rock, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Meridee Eckert of Maumelle, sister of the bridegroom; Kelly Comer, Mary Merry and Brandi Woods, all of Little Rock; Katherine Elliott of Lake Village; and Ashley Holliday of Shreveport. They wore floor-length dresses of burgundy chiffon.

The father of the bridegroom served as best man. Groomsmen were Anthony Eckert, Alexander Hunt and Andrew Jordan, all of Maumelle; Neil Carpenter of Kansas City, Mo.; Timothy Ciaobochhi and Mark Lienhart, both of Little Rock; and William Klein of Fort Smith. Ushers included Jeffrey Bemberg, Christopher Gibson, Matthew Holliman and Joshua Tennyson, all of Little Rock; Eric Hurley of Sherwood; James McGee of North Little Rock; Christopher Moore of Bentonville; and William Morrow of Houston.

After the ceremony, the bride's parents hosted a reception on the north side of the home. Decorations included arrangements of white hydrangeas, blush and lavender garden roses, succulents and burgundy ranunculus and dahlias.

The bride is a graduate of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, with a bachelor's degree in communication. She is employed as a marketing coordinator at Simmons Bank.

The bridegroom is a graduate of UA with a bachelor's degree in business administration and of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences with a master's degree in health administration. He is an assistant vice president of patient services at Baptist Health Medical Center.

After a wedding trip to Mexico, the couple will reside in Little Rock.

