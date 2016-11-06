Arkansas State University officials say more than 1,000 interested in Mexico campus

JONESBORO — Arkansas State University officials say more than 1,000 students have expressed interest in attending the school's Mexico campus when it opens for the fall 2017 semester.

The campus is part of a planned 2,125-acre community development near Queretaro, Mexico, that will include commercial, residential and recreational features to accommodate about 70,000 residents.

The university and its partner in Mexico began work on the campus in 2014. The $75 million project on 370 acres is funded by ASUCQ, a private business foundation in Mexico.

ASU System President Charles Welch says the 240,000 square-foot primary academic building and residence halls are scheduled to be completed in April.

University officials say they hope to eventually have 5,000 students enrolled at the Mexico campus.