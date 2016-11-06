Home /
Average gasoline price up nearly a penny to $2.26 a gallon
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:35 p.m.
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average price of gasoline in the U.S. inched up about a penny over the past two weeks to $2.26 for regular grade.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday that the price rise came despite a dramatic drop in crude oil prices.
Lundberg says refiners and retailers kept the margins from oil price cuts to recover from previous losses. She also says a big gasoline tax hike in New Jersey helped push up the national average.
The Lundberg Survey found the average price of midgrade gasoline remained at $2.54 a gallon while premium rose a cent to $2.76.
The highest average price for regular gas in the contiguous U.S. was $2.83 in Los Angeles. The lowest was $1.84 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The average price for diesel was $2.46.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Average gasoline price up nearly a penny to $2.26 a gallon
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.