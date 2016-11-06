Flag flap is not the attention Arkansas women need

On a busy sports weekend when fans were buzzing about the Cubs and college football, much of the talk in Northwest Arkansas was on an exhibition basketball game involving the Arkansas women.

Arkansas' 79-32 win over Oklahoma City Baptist was insignificant compared to what took place prior to the start of the game. Six Arkansas players decided to pull a Kaepernick and kneel during the playing of the national anthem. The players were Jordan Danberry, Tatiyna Smith, Kiara Williams, Jailyn Mason, Yasmeen Ratliff, and Briunna Freeman.

Not all of the Arkansas players participated in the protest and one, Keiryn Swenson, said she stood to honor a cousin who was in the military. But the actions of the six started a firestorm on social media that carried over onto talk radio and into the homes and workplaces in our state. The backlash prompted Arkansas women's coach Jimmy Dykes and Arkansas Athletic Director Jeff Long to issue statements supporting the athletes' right to free speech.

"In this country, we value everyone's right to voice their opinions and views," Long said in a statement. "We respect the rights of our student-athletes and all individuals to express themselves on important issues in our nation."

Thank you, Mr. Long.

Just because someone has a right in this country, doesn't make them right. Arkansas fans voiced their opinion the following night with loud cheers when the Arkansas men stood united before the flag prior an exhibition game with Emporia State (Kan.)

The hippies who tried to protest the Vietnam war at Dodger Stadium years ago by burning an American flag had every right to do so. But Dodgers outfielder Rick Monday, an Arkansas native, also had a right to show his displeasure when he snatched the flag from their grubby hands.

NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick made national headlines earlier this year when he refused to stand for the national anthem during an exhibition game. Kaepernick said he did so to bring his perception of racial injustice to the forefront.

No reasonable person denies there are racial problems in the country and it is sickening when a confrontation between a police officer and a private citizen results in death. But to suggest there is a lack of awareness on this issue is not true, especially when the cable news channels keep showing bloody confrontations over and over to the point of being numbed by it.

Kaepernick was also splitting hairs when he later claimed his protest had nothing to do with the United States military. How can you separate the flag and what it stands for from the men and women who've fought to defend it?

You can't.

So, I side with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who said people who refuse to stand for the flag are acting disrespectful to a country that has given us so many freedoms and opportunities.

"I think it's really dumb of them," Ginsburg said during an interview with Katie Couric. "Would I arrest them for doing it? No. But I would have the same answer if you asked me about flag-burning. I would point out how ridiculous it seems to me to do such an act."

So, this is how an Arkansas team coming off a losing season and pleading for fan support chooses to begin? This is how a country sick of divisive politics is supposed to come together?

OK, but don't be surprised if vacant seats at Bud Walton Arena become even more numerous during their games.

The question now is whether the six players will again follow Kaepernick's lead and continue their protest for the entire season. I certainly hope not, especially considering elementary school children from throughout the area will be in the stands, on Veterans Day no less, when Arkansas opens its season on Friday against Sam Houston State.

If the protest continues, children will see players take a knee before the flag when they've been taught to stand since they could walk.

Good luck explaining that one, teachers.

Sports on 11/06/2016