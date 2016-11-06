Belle of the ball

HOT SPRINGS -- Feathered or glittery masks and formal attire were the preferred apparel for most guests at The Baron's Ball, A Black Tie Masked Cabaret. The 25th annual ball, a fundraiser for Levi Hospital, was held Oct. 29 at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

Guests enjoyed a dinner of center-cut prime rib, parmesan garlic potato stacks and desserts of individual chocolate-fudge Bundt cakes decorated with fresh orchids and tiny candy masks.

Afterward, his excellency, The Baron D'Abila (Davis Tillman), charmed the audience as master of ceremonies as he introduced the different cabaret-style performances. These included Gary Beard, who dazzled as Liberace, soprano Kallen Esperian, a burlesque feathered fan dance by Ruby Lead, soloist Sylvia Stems and some clowning around by Russ Sharek.

The evening also included a pre-dinner reception, silent auction and photos of guests in all their feathered finery. A live auction included a helicopter tour of Garland County, tickets to the World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade VIP Party and an Oaklawn Derby Day package. The evening ended with a dance party.

More than 400 guests in attendance helped raise about $74,000 for programs at the hospital, said Jackie Arrison, vice president for development.

Sponsors included Tillman and his wife, Dr. Suellen Hales Tillman, Dorothy Morris and Brad and Elaine Wolken.

High Profile on 11/06/2016