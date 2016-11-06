Big browns in the Little Red

Seventy years ago, if you had asked an Arkansas fisherman where to go to catch a limit of trout, he would have thought you crazy. Prior to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dam construction in the late 1940s and early ’50s, trout fishing was nonexistent in The Natural State.

Today, if you asked an angler the same question, he’d still look at you like you were loony. Not because there aren’t any trout, but because Natural State trout-fishing opportunities are world renowned. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, through an aggressive stocking program and innovative, intensive management, has developed some of the world’s finest trout fisheries in the cold tailwaters below big dams that created our mountain lakes.

Today, Arkansas encompasses at least 153 miles of tailwater trout streams. Experts and novices alike can catch a few fish for dinner, try for the trophy of a lifetime or simply enjoy catching and releasing a bunch of fish. All that’s required are a fishing license and a trout permit.

For many years, the White River from Bull Shoals Dam to Batesville was Arkansas’ best-known trout-fishing destination, thanks partly to the huge brown trout the river produced. In 1972, a 31.5-pound brown was caught in the White. This stood as the North American record until a 33.5-pound White River brown landed in 1977 established a new world record. People from throughout the world began traveling to the White to experience the unbelievable trout fishing the river offered.

Attention began to focus on another Arkansas River in 1992. That’s when the late Howard “Rip” Collins of Heber Springs caught a 40-pound, 4-ounce brown trout in north-central Arkansas’ Little Red River. For several years, Collins’ catch was recognized by the National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame as the all-tackle world record, and trout fans worldwide came to realize the Little Red’s outstanding potential for producing trophy browns.

The Little Red fishery was a latecomer among Arkansas trout streams. It had its beginnings in the mid-1960s following the completion of Greers Ferry Dam at Heber Springs. The river was a popular smallmouth bass fishery prior to dam construction, but the 40- to 55-degree water tumbling through the sluice gates of 31,500-acre Greers Ferry Lake was unsuitable for native warm-water fishes. The Greers Ferry National Fish Hatchery was constructed at riverside by the federal government as mitigation for the loss of the warm-water fishery, and soon hatchery-raised rainbow trout were being released into the Little Red. The trout thrived in the cold, oxygen-rich environment below the lake, and trout fans from throughout the nation came to fish for them.

Brown trout didn’t enter the picture until about 10 years later, when they were introduced to the river by fly-fishing clubs. Members first planted brown trout eggs in egg boxes in the river and then stocked fingerlings with the blessing of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. These actions occurred in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Very little stocking has occurred since 1983, but there has been no need. Brown trout have managed to thrive and naturally reproduce as evidenced by Collins’ world-record catch. Browns running 5 to 8 pounds are common in the river today, and browns much larger often surface. A 20- to 30-pounder is always possible, especially in fall when Little Red browns spawn.

The brown-trout spawning run occurs from mid-October through November, making that an especially good time to fish. According to AGFC biologists, during fall runs, some stretches of the 29-mile-long tailwater downstream from Greers Ferry Dam harbor as many as 5,000 browns per mile. If you’re savvy to the ways of trout catching, it’s harder not to catch fish than it is to catch them.

Some anglers score by fishing from the bank or riverside docks. Others enjoy float-fishing, fly-fishing and casting lures.

Most fly fishermen access the river afoot and wade, working out the various pools. During the brown-trout spawning run, the most effective fly is the egg pattern that imitates eggs laid by browns. At other times, good patterns include gray nymphs (sizes 14-18), Woolly Buggers and Woolly Worms (sizes 6-14 in olive, black or brown), and Pheasant-tail Nymphs or Sowbugs (sizes 14-18).

Lure fishermen generally rely on small in-line spinners, small spoons and 1/64- to 1/32-ounce crappie jigs. For big browns, local guides favor either a 4-inch sinking Rebel minnow or Smithwick Rogues. They drift close to the bank and retrieve the lure with a ripping center-to-side motion, allowing the lure to rise and sink. This imitates a crippled baitfish and draws savage strikes from jumbo brown trout.

When the water is high or on a rise due to power-generation releases at the dam, the current is too swift to anchor safely. During these periods, drift-fishing in the middle of the river with a salmon-egg rig is a popular and effective tactic. Thread a 1/4-ounce bullet sinker on 4- to 6-pound-test line, and tie a barrel swivel below it. Tie an additional 18 to 24 inches of leader line to the bottom of the swivel, along with a No. 10, long-shanked Aberdeen hook. Bait the hook first with a 1-inch plastic glow worm (available at local docks) positioned so it covers the long shank. Then add a large salmon egg, making sure the hook’s point is completely hidden in the egg. Flip the bait out 10 or 12 feet behind the drifting boat, and work it with a lift-drop action of your rod tip as you float. This is a deadly combination for trout.

Regulations differ greatly, depending on what stretch of the river you’re fishing. You’ll find them by visiting the Greers Ferry Lake Tailwater section of AGFC’s Trout Program web page at www.agfc.com/fishing/pages/fishingprogramstpregs.aspx#5. Online fishing license and trout permit purchases can be made on AGFC’s website as well. Information on local accommodations and guide services is available from the Heber Springs Chamber of Commerce at www.heber-springs.com.

Is Arkansas’ Little Red River the South’s best brown-trout stream? Some might debate that question, but few would deny it’s among the best, not just in the South, but in the entire world. The best way to find out is to experience it for yourself. Plan a trip this season. If you enjoy trout fishing, that’s a decision you’ll never regret.