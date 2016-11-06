Can you hear me now, genius?

I’ve never claimed to be good with technology.

In fact, quite the opposite. My little nephews, who are 5 and 1 1/2, can do more on a cellphone than I can; I’ve seen it with my own eyes.

My husband and I have been lucky in that my brother has to get the latest technology available, so he’s the first in line to get each new iPhone from Apple. That means he has a hand-me-down phone available.

This time, I was the chosen one. My brother got an iPhone 7, so I got his “old” iPhone 6Plus. My phone was fine, but I wasn’t going to turn down an upgrade.

My husband transferred all of my 10,000 photos and my list of contacts — it took all night as we slept.

But the first time I tried to use my new phone to make a call, which was to a restaurant to order a hamburger, I couldn’t hear the person. It was like I heard Mickey Mouse talking in a well. I called back four times and finally used my husband’s phone.

I could only hear someone who called me, or whom I called, if I put the phone on speaker. That wasn’t sustainable. My daughter-in-law called one day while I was getting a pedicure, and she said, “Don’t tell anybody I told you, but … ” You could hear a pin drop in the room, and I quickly stopped her and took her off speaker. I strained to hear the news.

I went online, of course, and tried every trick suggested. I disabled, enabled, checked this and that.

My husband made sure the volume was up.

Nothing worked, so I called Apple Support. The man on the other end of the line was not helpful. He immediately told me to take my proof of purchase and go to an Apple Store. I called another day, and the woman was helpful. It sounded like a hardware problem, she said. She also said I needed to take it in.

I made an appointment and figured it was a good excuse to eat out and shop, which we did before my appointment.

There’s nothing that will make you feel old like going to a store where the employees are called geniuses. What do you do for a living? “I’m a genius.”

They are mostly cool, young guys, with a few cool, young women mixed in. Lots of beards. Lots of tattoos.

When the nice bearded man asked me what the problem was with my phone, I told him that I couldn’t hear. He took it to the back and when he returned, he had a bemused look on his face. He looked like he was trying not to laugh.

“Oh, no. I’m stupid. What is it?” I said.

“No, you’re not stupid … but there’s a volume control when you’re on a call. … It was turned all the way down.”

I protested. We checked that! I’m stupid, but my husband’s not stupid, and we specifically checked that!

“Well, you have to do it while you’re on the call,” he said. “But we also cleaned the receiver — so that could have been part of the problem.

It can get makeup and sweat in it. It could have been that.”

I haven’t used it long enough to clog it with makeup, and I rarely sweat. Now, my brother probably talked on it when he was exercising or playing golf in the heat with globs of sunscreen on his ears. But the phone worked fine when he had it.

The guy tried to make me feel better by saying that when he got a bigger iPhone he was holding his hand over the microphone and people couldn’t hear him.

He told me that my phone seemed to be working, so he told me to try it. I called my husband, and I could hear him fine. Of course, he was five steps away.

But it seemed normal.

The Apple guy told me to make sure I was holding it up to my ear correctly, too.

My husband helpfully said, “You need to figure out where your ears are.”

Just to be sure my phone didn’t have another problem, the employee said, “We can run diagnostics on it.”

“Now you’re just trying to help me save face,” I told him, and he laughed.

Another nice, young, bearded employee called us over to the Genius Bar. They don’t serve drinks at this bar; they serve heaping servings of humble pie to people who thought they were smart until they came in there.

So our helpful, happy genius put my phone on a dock and ran it through some tests. I actually was hoping something was wrong.

Of course, everything was working fine.

I saw the original bearded guy on the way out: “The diagnostics were terrible!” I said. He almost bought it.

“Nope,” I told the genius. “I’m just stupid.”

Next time, I’ll just take my phone to my nephews and let them figure it out.

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-0370 and tkeith@arkansasonline.com.