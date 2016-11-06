Cherokee Village woman promotes preservation

— Diann Dennis’ passion for studying wildflowers began with a hike.

“I’ve always been a nature girl. I have camped all my life,” said Dennis, a Cherokee Village resident. “I had a book and would identify the flowers as I was camping.”

Four years ago, Dennis began hiking daily, which exposed her to a variety of wildflowers and inspired her to do more research. Since then, she has found more than 400 native plants of Arkansas.

Dennis first used books to help her identify the flowers she came across. One book in particular was Arkansas Wildflowers, by Ruth GierWade. Dennis said there came a point where the books she owned didn’t have each variety of flower she spotted while hiking. Eventually, Dennis would like to be able to add her own discoveries to Gier Wade’s book, she said.

“Now I have 10 to 15 Arkansas wildflower books. The one that I got from her really gave me my start because I could learn what was around me,” Dennis said. “I used all the books, plus I used online resources.”

Dennis said she learned that to study a wildflower, one must inspect the entire plant, not just certain aspects of it.

“There are so many things you have to look at,” she said. “You have to look at the whole plant. I’m just so passionate about it. I’ve found many that I’m in wonder [of] every day. It’s like a treasure hunt every day.”

On one of her hikes, Dennis found Nuttall’s Pleatleaf, a type of flower that wasn’t previously recorded in Baxter County.

“This particular wildflower only blooms in the evening, from 6 to 8:30,” she said.

Because she didn’t begin studying wildflowers until four years ago, Dennis said, she utilized many resources to help, including the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission and the Arkansas Wildflowers and Native Plants Photography Facebook page.

“It’s been a lot of study,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of help. Going further is sometimes difficult. It’s much easier now with online databases.”

Currently, Dennis plans to receive Arkansas Master Naturalist certification. ArkansasMaster Naturalists take part in outreach and service to benefit the state’s natural resources.

Dennis’ knowledge of local plant life has also led her to share her take on beautification projects.

“Since I have learned this, I have been encouraging the Parks and Planning Commission to use native plants instead of importing nonnative plants,” she said. “We have about seven trails, and just to get plaques and let people know what’s blooming at what time — that’s my goal. When we get the nonnatives in there, they are many times invasive.”

Residents can help protect native plants by admiring them without destroying them, Dennis said.

“Do not pick the flowers. You’re not supposed to pick anything,” she said. “You can get the seeds from the Arkansas Native Plant Society. You don’t want to lose your one flower that you’ve got there. I love and photograph it, but I don’t touch it.”

Dennis is a member of the Arkansas Native Plant Society, which promotes the study and preservation of Arkansas native plants.

Dennis said many wildflowers can be poisonous and that hikers should not touch or eat any wildflowers they come across. For example, the death camas is a beautiful but deadly flower, she said.

“Every part of it is toxic,” she said. “They are very fragile. I don’t advertise every single place I’ve found something.”

Each day’s hiking trip is a joy that allows her to meet old and new friends, which are the flowers, Dennis said.

“Hiking daily has changed my life,” she said. “I’m just recharged every day. There’s a new joy out there every single day. I feel better in my mind. I’m just fascinated by nature, and I want to live a more authentic life rooted deeply in nature and the soul.”

Staff writer Syd Hayman can be reached at (501) 244-4307 or shayman@arkansasonline.com.