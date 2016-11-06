Claire Elizabeth Wilkinson - Wesley Wilson Rhodes

Claire Elizabeth Wilkinson and Wesley Wilson Rhodes exchanged marriage vows at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in Christ Episcopal Church. The Rev. Kate Alexander officiated.

Parents of the bride are Lisa and Robert Clay Wilkinson of Clermont, Fla. She's the granddaughter of Leon Chambless, the late Elizabeth Ann McGregor, the late Carl Sluss, the late Billie Doris Harding and the late Bobby Clay Wilkinson.

Parents of the bridegroom are Patti Lynn Wilson and the late Robert Wesley Rhodes of Little Rock. He is the grandson of Ann and Bill Wilson of Fort Smith, Virginia Lee Medley of Macon, Ga., and the late Herman Wesley Rhodes.

A large arrangement of red orchids, red dahlias and pincushion protea, blue thistle and red hypericum berries decorated the altar. Music was by The Christ Church Choir, organists Steven Bullock, Bill McCandlis and William Scharfenberger, soprano Emily Barnash and baritone Erik Erlandson.

The bride, escorted by her father, wore a fit-and-flare beaded gown. She carried a bouquet of red orchids and dahlias, orange pincushion protea, hypericum and red amaranthus.

Emma Wilkinson of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was her sister's maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Emily Oilar of Columbus, Ohio; Anne Rivelli of Chicago; Briana Joy Edwards of Ocoee, Fla.; Samantha Cecil of St. Louis; Mary Popelreiter of Maumelle; Meredith Ellis and Annalee Rhodes, sister of the bridegroom, both of Little Rock; and Brittany Munroe of Winter Garden, Fla. They wore deep red lace gowns with strapless or halter-style bodices and carried smaller versions of the bridal bouquet.

Flower girl and ring bearer were Sage Ruby Ellis of Little Rock and Brody Melton of Macon, cousin of the bridegroom.

Best man was David Fitzgerald of Little Rock. Groomsmen were Nick Lewellen, Joel Studdard, Jeffrey Turk and Shelby Feurtado, all of Little Rock; Patrick Grace of Fayetteville; and Brandon Melton of Macon. Guests were seated by William Scharfenberger and Travis Miller, both of Indianapolis; Michael Zust of Forrest City; and Brendan Edwards of Ocoee.

A reception was held at Cache restaurant after the wedding. Tables were decorated with ivory candles, fresh eucalyptus, mercury glass candlesticks and pedestal holders with red votive candles.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in music from DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind., and a master's degree in music from the University of Central Arkansas at Conway. She is an account executive at The Hatcher Agency.

The bridegroom has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and a juris doctor from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Bowen School of Law. He is a lawyer at The Jones Law Firm.

The couple will make their home in Little Rock and will take a wedding trip at a later date.

