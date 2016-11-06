Clinton aims high, Trump goes hard in closing push

PHILADELPHIA — Hillary Clinton aimed to hit high notes Sunday in the final moments of her campaign, hoping an uplifting message would wash away voters' disgust with the grueling presidential contest. Donald Trump vowed he and his supporters would never quit, as he charged into unexpected territory.

The candidates embarked on one of their final tours of battleground states, shifting to their closing arguments to weary voters deeply divided along racial, economic and gender lines.

With national polls showing her retaining an edge, Clinton enlisted allies and A-listers for help at stops in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New Hampshire. She planned to campaign with Cavaliers star LeBron James in Cleveland, and rally voters in Manchester with Khizr Khan, the Gold Star father whose indictment of Trump delivered emotional high point for Democrats.

Trump, meanwhile, planned a marathon day on the campaign trail, with stops in five states, including Minnesota, Michigan and Pennsylvania states that have long proven unfriendly territory for Republican presidential candidates. But buoyed by a late surge of momentum, Trump declared that his loyal, white working-class voters will deliver an upset on Tuesday.

"Our secret weapon is the American people who are saying, 'Enough is enough,'" vice presidential candidate Mike Pence said on "Fox News Sunday."

Tension ran high in the final days. Trump was rushed off stage Saturday night at rally in Reno, Nevada, after someone near the stage had shouted "Gun!," according to the Secret Service. The agency said a search revealed no weapon.

Trump returned a few minutes later to resume his remarks and declared, "We will never be stopped."

The Republican candidate's son and top campaign adviser later retweeted the false rumor that the incident was an "assassination attempt," and a supporter at a subsequent rally in Denver repeated the suggestion.

Asked about the misinformation, Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway did not apologize, but said Trump's son was acting out of worry: "It's pretty rattling to think of what may have happened to your father. So, I will excuse him that," Conway told CNN on Sunday.

The Clinton campaign says it is focusing on securing its firewall in the West and upper Midwest. President Barack Obama planned to rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan Monday, before joining Clinton for a rally in Philadelphia that evening.