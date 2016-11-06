Coach: Schedule a strength for team

Head coach Rodney Echols is going to put his Hot Springs Trojans through the ringer this season in hopes of preparing them for the postseason and their new conference schedule.

“One of our biggest strengths is our schedule because we do quite a bit of traveling,” Echols said. “We play in two of the biggest tournaments in the state: in the Fayetteville Bulldog Classic in Northwest Arkansas and the Jonesboro Hurricane Classic.

“So we are playing against the 7A and 6A levels of basketball.”

Hot Springs went 2-1 in the Fayetteville tournament last season but didn’t play in Jonesboro. The Trojans will also return to Paris, Texas, to play in a tournament. Last year, the Trojans finished 6-0, defeating Paris High School in the title game.

Echols said Paris had won 53 straight regular-season games and was 18-0 before losing to Hot Springs.

“We will play six games in three days,” Echols said. “It is an opportunity for us to get our football guys accumulated and for us to work on our schemes and our style of play.”

Playing against tougher competition has proven beneficial, considering that Hot Springs has made it to the semifinals of the 5A State Tournament the past two seasons. The Trojans finished last year 28-4 overall and were undefeated in the 5A-South.

“We have won 27 conference games in a row, and we had five guys who were all-conference and all-state,” Echols said.

Returning this year is senior shooting guard Exavian Christian, who averaged 18 points per game last year. He committed to Louisiana Tech University in September but also received six other offers from Division I schools, including the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Arkansas State University, the University of Southern Mississippi, the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Austin Peay State University.

“He also made the all-

tournament team for the second year in a row,” Echols said.

Senior 6-6 forward Paris Harris, who has received an offer from the University of Central Oklahoma, averaged 12 points and eight rebounds last season. He was named all-conference and all-state, Echols said.

Transfer Trayvon Gordon is expected to be Hot Springs’ third leading scorer, Echols said.

“He played here in junior high for us before he transferred to Little Rock Hall,” Echols said. “Now he is back, and he is very athletic.

“He is very explosive and a great defensive player.”

Other guys expected to make an impact and add some depth for the Trojans include junior guard Curtis Frierson and senior point guard

Matt Corder.

“We do have some inexperienced players and a lack of size,” Echols said, “but we are an up-tempo team and pressure other teams with a full-court defense.

“We want to wear you down as the game progresses.”

Echols is entering his fifth season as head coach at Hot Springs and has led the Trojans to a conference championship the past three seasons. But he has yet to make it to the state championship.

“We have been on the cusp of it,” Echols said. “If we are going to get over the hump, we need to make that extra play.”

Hot Springs will open the season Nov. 15 against Hope.