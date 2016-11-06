COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Nov. 7

Monday Afternoon Book Club

BRYANT — The Monday Afternoon Adult Book Club will meet from 1-3:30 p.m. at the Mabel

Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, visit mondayafternoon.wikispaces.com.

OBU Chamber Ensemble Concert

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University Chamber Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the McBeth Recital Hall of the Mabee Fine Arts Center. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-5208.

Historical Society Presentation

HOT SPRINGS — The Garland County Historical Society will present The History of the Army and Navy General Hospital at 2 p.m. at the Garland County Library. The free program will be given by Gary Jackson. Advance registration is required. For more information or to register, call (501) 623-4161.

Theater Teens

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to join the Theater Teens from 3:30-6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The movies watched will be based on a group majority vote. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Nov. 8

Teen Movie Matinee

BRYANT — Youth ages 12 to 18 are invited join the Teen Movie Matinee from 3:45-5:30 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Table-Top Teens

BENTON — Youth ages 12 to 18 are invited to play a variety of table-top games at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call

(501) 778-4766.

Jazz Band Concert

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University Jazz Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Jones Performing Arts Center. The concert will be free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-5208.

Mrs. Garvan’s Tea

HOT SPRINGS — Garvan Woodland Gardens will present a living-history presentation of Verna Garvan, the Gardens’ benefactress, at 3 p.m. in the Magnolia Room. The event will feature traditional tea fare and entertainment by Susan Harper, alias Mrs. Garvan. Tickets are $27 for members or $32 for nonmembers. Advanced registration is required. For more information, call (501) 262-9606.

Nov. 10

Metropolitan Opera Singer in Concert

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University will host Arnold Rawls, a Metropolitan Opera tenor, in concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Jones Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $12 each. For more information, call (870) 245-5208.

After-School Adventures

BRYANT — Join this story-telling, role-playing, dice-rolling program from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Seating is limited, and advanced registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Theater Thursday

BRYANT — Children of all ages are invited to Theater Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. The program will feature a movie appropriate for children ages 12 and younger and a light snack. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Crochet Class

BRYANT — Crocheters of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to a crochet class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Watercolor Class

BRYANT — Watercolorists of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to a watercolor painting class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. All supplies will be provided for up to 15 participants on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Yoga at the Library

BENTON — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors from The Bent Lily for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Nov. 10 and 13

Planetarium Show

ARKADELPHIA — The planetarium at Henderson State University will present the show Secrets of the Sun at 7 p.m. Thursday and at 2 p.m. Nov. 13 in the Reynolds Science Center. Visitors will learn about the solar system on the 360-degree panoramic screen. Admission is $3, or $1 for students or faculty with a Henderson ID. For more information, call (870) 230-5170.

Nov. 12

Daylily Society Meeting

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Daylily Society will meet at 10 a.m. at the Christian Life Center, 218 Pratt St. The program will be A Gardeners Delight. For more information, call (501) 318-0288.

Family Story Time

BENTON — Join family story time at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature songs, stories and crafts. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Animeniacs

BENTON — Join an afternoon of anime-related activities at noon at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature crafts, games, snacks and more. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Ongoing

Photograph 51

ARKADELPHIA — The Henderson State University Theatre will present Photograph 51 at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and again Nov. 14-16 in Arkansas Hall. Admission is $8, or free with an HSU ID. For more information, call (870) 230-5291.

Senior Art Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s Rosemary Adams Department of Visual Arts will host Lauren Teague in her senior art exhibit through Nov. 15 in Moses-Provine Hall’s Rosemary Gossett Adams Gallery. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more information, call (870) 245-5129.

Photography Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — Point of View, a group show of advanced photography students from Henderson State University, will be featured through Friday at the Arkadelphia Arts Center, 625 Main St. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call (870) 245-7982.

Guest Artist Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University Rosemary Adams Department of Visual Arts will host Aaron Calvert in a guest exhibit through Dec. 2 in the Moses-Provine Hall’s Rosemary Gossett Adams Gallery. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (870) 245-5129.

Easybridge Workshop

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Card Club will present a series of Easybridge workshops from 9-11 a.m. Mondays through Dec. 19 at Casa de Carta. Each workshop costs $7 per person. Textbooks are available for $14 each. For more information, visit villagecardclub.org.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides start at 8 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The rides are on quiet, paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. For more information, contact Dave OBrien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Free Exercise Classes

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center invites the public to a free Zumba class at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the center, 1305 N. 10th St. The class, taught by a local fitness instructor, is geared for seniors ages

60 and older. The center

also offers a free exercise class at 11 a.m. Mondays, as well as chair volleyball and beanbag baseball teams that practice daily. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Free Yoga Class

BENTON — McClure Fitness, 1200 Library Drive, offers a free community yoga class at 10 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call (501) 269-1662.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Merry Mixers

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month in the Coronado Community Center. A dance lesson will be given at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

Bridgehouse Classes

HOT SPRINGS — The Bridgehouse of Hot Springs will offer weekly Easybridge 1 classes from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at 300 W. St. Louis St. After four free lessons, the cost is $5 per person, plus $14 for the book. For more information or to sign up, call (501) 984-1384.

GriefShare

BENTON — GriefShare, a grief recovery seminar and support group, meets at 7 p.m. each Monday at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. Market St. For more information, call

(501) 778-3601.

Upcoming

Craft and Bake Sale

BENTON — The Saline County Extension Club will host its annual craft and bake sale from 5-9 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19 at the Saline County Fairgrounds.

