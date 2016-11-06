Home /
COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA
This article was published today at 12:00 a.m.
Nov. 7
Monday Afternoon Book Club
BRYANT — The Monday Afternoon Adult Book Club will meet from 1-3:30 p.m. at the Mabel
Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, visit mondayafternoon.wikispaces.com.
OBU Chamber Ensemble Concert
ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University Chamber Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the McBeth Recital Hall of the Mabee Fine Arts Center. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-5208.
Historical Society Presentation
HOT SPRINGS — The Garland County Historical Society will present The History of the Army and Navy General Hospital at 2 p.m. at the Garland County Library. The free program will be given by Gary Jackson. Advance registration is required. For more information or to register, call (501) 623-4161.
Theater Teens
BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to join the Theater Teens from 3:30-6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The movies watched will be based on a group majority vote. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.
Nov. 8
Teen Movie Matinee
BRYANT — Youth ages 12 to 18 are invited join the Teen Movie Matinee from 3:45-5:30 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.
Table-Top Teens
BENTON — Youth ages 12 to 18 are invited to play a variety of table-top games at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call
(501) 778-4766.
Jazz Band Concert
ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University Jazz Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Jones Performing Arts Center. The concert will be free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-5208.
Mrs. Garvan’s Tea
HOT SPRINGS — Garvan Woodland Gardens will present a living-history presentation of Verna Garvan, the Gardens’ benefactress, at 3 p.m. in the Magnolia Room. The event will feature traditional tea fare and entertainment by Susan Harper, alias Mrs. Garvan. Tickets are $27 for members or $32 for nonmembers. Advanced registration is required. For more information, call (501) 262-9606.
Nov. 10
Metropolitan Opera Singer in Concert
ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University will host Arnold Rawls, a Metropolitan Opera tenor, in concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Jones Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $12 each. For more information, call (870) 245-5208.
After-School Adventures
BRYANT — Join this story-telling, role-playing, dice-rolling program from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Seating is limited, and advanced registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.
Theater Thursday
BRYANT — Children of all ages are invited to Theater Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. The program will feature a movie appropriate for children ages 12 and younger and a light snack. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.
Crochet Class
BRYANT — Crocheters of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to a crochet class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.
Watercolor Class
BRYANT — Watercolorists of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to a watercolor painting class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. All supplies will be provided for up to 15 participants on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.
Yoga at the Library
BENTON — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors from The Bent Lily for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.
Nov. 10 and 13
Planetarium Show
ARKADELPHIA — The planetarium at Henderson State University will present the show Secrets of the Sun at 7 p.m. Thursday and at 2 p.m. Nov. 13 in the Reynolds Science Center. Visitors will learn about the solar system on the 360-degree panoramic screen. Admission is $3, or $1 for students or faculty with a Henderson ID. For more information, call (870) 230-5170.
Nov. 12
Daylily Society Meeting
HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Daylily Society will meet at 10 a.m. at the Christian Life Center, 218 Pratt St. The program will be A Gardeners Delight. For more information, call (501) 318-0288.
Family Story Time
BENTON — Join family story time at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature songs, stories and crafts. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.
Animeniacs
BENTON — Join an afternoon of anime-related activities at noon at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature crafts, games, snacks and more. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.
Ongoing
Photograph 51
ARKADELPHIA — The Henderson State University Theatre will present Photograph 51 at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and again Nov. 14-16 in Arkansas Hall. Admission is $8, or free with an HSU ID. For more information, call (870) 230-5291.
Senior Art Exhibit
ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s Rosemary Adams Department of Visual Arts will host Lauren Teague in her senior art exhibit through Nov. 15 in Moses-Provine Hall’s Rosemary Gossett Adams Gallery. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more information, call (870) 245-5129.
Photography Exhibit
ARKADELPHIA — Point of View, a group show of advanced photography students from Henderson State University, will be featured through Friday at the Arkadelphia Arts Center, 625 Main St. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call (870) 245-7982.
Guest Artist Exhibit
ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University Rosemary Adams Department of Visual Arts will host Aaron Calvert in a guest exhibit through Dec. 2 in the Moses-Provine Hall’s Rosemary Gossett Adams Gallery. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (870) 245-5129.
Easybridge Workshop
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Card Club will present a series of Easybridge workshops from 9-11 a.m. Mondays through Dec. 19 at Casa de Carta. Each workshop costs $7 per person. Textbooks are available for $14 each. For more information, visit villagecardclub.org.
Ageless Bikers Club
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides start at 8 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The rides are on quiet, paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. For more information, contact Dave OBrien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.
Free Exercise Classes
ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center invites the public to a free Zumba class at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the center, 1305 N. 10th St. The class, taught by a local fitness instructor, is geared for seniors ages
60 and older. The center
also offers a free exercise class at 11 a.m. Mondays, as well as chair volleyball and beanbag baseball teams that practice daily. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.
Free Yoga Class
BENTON — McClure Fitness, 1200 Library Drive, offers a free community yoga class at 10 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call (501) 269-1662.
Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group
BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.
Merry Mixers
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month in the Coronado Community Center. A dance lesson will be given at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.
Bridgehouse Classes
HOT SPRINGS — The Bridgehouse of Hot Springs will offer weekly Easybridge 1 classes from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at 300 W. St. Louis St. After four free lessons, the cost is $5 per person, plus $14 for the book. For more information or to sign up, call (501) 984-1384.
GriefShare
BENTON — GriefShare, a grief recovery seminar and support group, meets at 7 p.m. each Monday at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. Market St. For more information, call
(501) 778-3601.
Upcoming
Craft and Bake Sale
BENTON — The Saline County Extension Club will host its annual craft and bake sale from 5-9 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19 at the Saline County Fairgrounds.
To submit an event, mail information to Calendar of Events, Tri-Lakes Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax (501) 378-3500; or email tlnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday each week.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.