Core group returning for Hot Springs girls basketball

Joshua Smith was thrown into the fire last year, having to take over the reins after former head coach Mike Upshaw retired in the early part of the season.

“I kind of got thrown into the mix last year and didn’t really get a chance to think about it,” said Smith, who is now in his first official season as head coach. “This is a fun group to coach, and I look forward to this season.

“They have a lot of ability, and they make me look better. It is a lot of fun.”

Smith was picked as interim coach last season after

Upshaw fell during the first week of play and chose to retire because of health concerns. Upshaw led the Lady Trojans to a state championship in 2015. He retired after 29 years in coaching, including 14 as a head coach. He finished with a 140-79 record at Hot Springs, with two conference championships and four state titles in his eight seasons.

As interim head coach, Smith led the Lady Trojans to a 23-4 record and a second-place finish in the 5A-South Conference. Hot Springs made it to the state tournament but lost to

Nettleton in the first round.

“[Nettleton] had a really good team, and they have a lot of their starters returning,” Smith said. “I think we were two of the better teams last year. We were just unlucky to face each other in the first round.”

Hot Springs has three starters returning from last year who contributed to about 90 percent of the

scoring.

Junior Ariana Guinn led the Lady Trojans with 16 points per game, while junior Imani Honey averaged 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists. The two were named co-newcomers of the year for Garland County, Smith said.

Senior post player Keke Hunter averaged a double double last season with 12 points and 10 rebounds per game.

“I definitely have a good feeling going into this year,” Smith said. “I think our schedule is going to be tougher than the past.

“We are going to return to a tournament in Conway that the girls were in a few years ago, and we are going to face bigger classifications by moving into the 6A/5A blended conference and play teams like Lake Hamilton.”

He said the players will get a good “feel of ourselves early and really test ourselves.”

Also returning this year is junior Trinitee Nevels, who provided quality minutes off the bench last season.

“She will play a big role for us and help us in the post and inside,” Smith said. “At 5-11, she has great size. Last year, she was our first sub and maybe had a couple points a game.

“When she comes in, she is a great defensive presence and physical presence in the paint and rebounding.”

Smith said the biggest concern this season will be staying out of foul trouble, as well as having a good blend between the older and younger players.

“We are adding youth to some of this experience and getting on the same page, Smith said. “That will come in time, for sure.”

Hot Springs will open the season Nov. 15 at Hope.