Democrats expected to gain House seats

WASHINGTON -- House Democrats are on track to bolster their numbers in Tuesday's election, but there's little suspense about whether Republicans will keep control.

Democrats long believed that Donald Trump's presidential run would prove toxic to his party's House candidates, but Republican voters have rallied behind Trump.

Democratic pollster Mark Mellman said his party has struggled with renewed attention to Hillary Clinton's emails and to rising premiums under President Barack Obama's health care law.

"There were misplaced waves of optimism" among Democrats about a landslide in which "'Trump' was a magic word; if you just said 'Trump' and a Republican candidate, all of that person's support would melt away," Mellman said. "And it's just not true."

Democrats need to add 30 seats to capture control of the House. That large of a gain has been achieved by either party in just 10 of 35 elections since World War II. Instead, strategists from both sides expect a Democratic pickup of roughly 10-15 seats in a chamber that Republicans dominate 247-188, including three vacancies.

That's the biggest GOP majority since 1931, and it includes seats from traditionally Democratic areas.

"If we only lose 10 seats in a year like this from a record-high majority of 247 seats, that's a pretty good year," said Rep. Steve Stivers, R-Ohio, a leader of the National Republican Congressional Committee, the House GOP's campaign arm.

Democrats are focusing on races against vulnerable Republicans like Reps. Bob Dold in Chicago's suburbs, Cresent Hardy from outside Las Vegas and Carlos Curbelo from greater Miami.

But both parties agree that Trump is hurting GOP candidates in suburban and ethnically diverse districts where he's unpopular. Republican Reps. Will Hurd in west Texas, Barbara Comstock in northern Virginia and Erik Paulsen outside Minneapolis have all been placed on the defensive. And analysts say Republicans look likely to lose another suburban Minneapolis seat being vacated by a retiring GOP lawmaker, and perhaps another around St. Petersburg, Fla.

GOP Reps. Darrell Issa of California, John Mica of Florida and New Jersey's Scott Garrett are also facing unaccustomed battles for political survival. The Republicans have served a combined 54 years in the House, and Democrats have attacked them as being entrenched veterans in a year when voters want change.

But other GOP candidates are holding their own. Republicans are strongly competitive in districts near Philadelphia, Denver and in upstate New York, while California Reps. Jeff Denham, Steve Knight and David Valadao are seen in tough but winnable contests.

"Our success will be dictated by the national environment" created by the presidential race, said Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., who heads the House Democratic campaign organization. He expressed optimism for Democratic challengers in suburbia and areas with significant Hispanic populations, but added, "These were always going to be tough and competitive races."

Republicans say many GOP candidates are shielded from Trump's influence because voters distinguish between the Republican presidential nominee and their local lawmakers -- and the party believes enmity toward Clinton will drive many Republicans to the polls.

Democrats "are betting that Donald Trump will win them a bunch of seats," said Mike Shields, who heads two GOP political organizations that have pumped tens of millions of dollars into House races. "And to believe that, you have to pretend that Hillary Clinton is not also running."

While some eleventh-hour Democratic ads tie GOP candidates to Trump, others use long-favored Democratic themes. One by the House Majority Political Action Committee, which backs Democrats, accuses Michigan Republican candidate Jack Bergman of trying to weaken Social Security and asks, "Does he really speak for you?"

Republicans are running spots linking Democrats to Clinton, Obama or House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. The GOP is pouring money into ousting Democrats from seats in northern Minnesota and Omaha, Neb., and has a good shot at an open Democratic district north of Miami.

But Republicans are on the defensive in far more places than Democrats. The final TV spots by the two groups that Shields leads, the Congressional Leadership Fund and the American Action Network, were aimed at 13 districts. Ten are Republican-held seats, including in Iowa, Maine, Michigan and Wisconsin.

