End in sight, Trump, Clinton stump hard

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. -- Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump vowed Saturday to press into Democratic strongholds over the campaign's final days, promising to pull off an upset in places that haven't backed a GOP presidential nominee in decades.

"We're going up to Minnesota, which traditionally has not been Republican at all, and we're doing phenomenally," Trump said in North Carolina. The Republican Party of Minnesota said Trump will rally this afternoon in the state, which has voted Democratic in each of the past 10 presidential elections.

Trump added: "We're going to Colorado, where we're doing phenomenally well. We're doing well everywhere. We're doing well in places that they don't believe. They're saying, 'What's going on?'"

Audience members in Reno, Nev., later Saturday wondered what was going on when Trump was rushed offstage by the Secret Service, and police leapt over barricades into the crowd. Reporters traveling with Trump at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center were not close enough to see what was happening in the commotion, which went on for about six minutes before the campaign ordered the journalists to leave the convention hall.

After several more minutes, reporters were ushered back into the hall, and Trump resumed speaking.

"Nobody said it would be easy for us," he said. "But we will never be stopped. Never ever be stopped. I want to thank the Secret Service. These guys are fantastic."

In a statement, the Secret Service said a person had shouted "Gun!" but that no weapon was found. The person was apprehended and was being questioned.

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Saturday gave a rain-shortened speech in Florida, then appeared in Philadelphia with singer Katy Perry, who wore a purple cape bearing the words, "I'm with Madam President."

Clinton planned to campaign in New Hampshire today with singer James Taylor, then visit Cleveland for an appearance with basketball superstar Lebron James.

Clinton also announced plans to devote attention to Michigan, where she and President Barack Obama are to campaign Monday.

"Hillary Clinton has all of these celebrities and failed politicians out campaigning for her," Trump said. "I just have me, but I have my family."

Trump campaigned Saturday with former Arkansas Razorbacks football coach Lou Holtz and actor Joe Piscopo.

Clinton's onetime rival, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, campaigned for her in Iowa. Her running mate, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, went to a rally in Wisconsin, a state where House Speaker Paul Ryan and Trump's running mate, Mike Pence, joined forces for a rally of their own.

Ryan, a month after saying he would no longer defend or campaign with Trump, said it was time for Republicans to "come home" and vote for Trump. Pence heaped praise on Ryan, calling him a friend and great conservative leader, just days after he declined to say whether Ryan should be re-elected speaker.

Pence called Ryan a friend who as speaker would help Trump enact his agenda as president.

Ryan told the crowd that he voted early for Trump "because it is time to come home and go out and vote," adding that free speech, gun rights and health care are at stake.

"When Donald Trump says that he wants a special session to repeal and replace Obamacare, let me tell you as speaker of the House we are ready, we are willing and we have a plan to do that," Ryan said. "But that only happens if we win this election."

Early voting up

At least 41 million Americans across 48 states have already cast ballots, according to an Associated Press analysis. By comparison, about 32 million Americans voted early in 2012.

In Florida, some 5.7 million ballots already have been cast, up 19 percent from 2012. At least 200,000 more Hispanics in Florida had voted early as of Friday than did during the entire early voting period four years ago, according to an analysis by Steve Schale, a Democratic strategist who helped run President Barack Obama's two campaigns in the state.

The turnout has been particularly large in south Florida and in central Florida, where thousands from Puerto Rico and Latin America have migrated in recent years. And 24 percent of the Hispanics casting early ballots were first-time voters, the analysis showed.

In Orlando, voters waited as long as 90 minutes at one early voting location at a library. Parking lots for a quarter-mile surrounding the area were packed.

Hispanic turnout also soared during the early voting period in Arizona, which has voted for a Democrat for president only once since 1952.

An analysis by Catalist, a Democratic data firm, found that as of Thursday, five states with surging Hispanic populations -- Arizona, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina and Nevada -- had already cast ballots equivalent to more than 50 percent of their total turnout from 2012.

"We are seeing tremendous momentum, large numbers of people turning out, breaking records," Clinton said in Florida, where she greeted voters at a heavily Cuban early voting center in West Miami and then stopped by her storefront field office in Miami's Little Haiti.

Trump began his Saturday campaign swing in Florida, where he recognized Hispanic supporters in his audience and declared "the Cubans just endorsed me," citing an award he had been given by a group of Cuban-Americans.

"The Hispanic vote is turning out to be much different than people thought," Trump added.

During his visit to Reno, Trump accused officials in Clark County -- where Las Vegas is the county seat -- of wrongfully keeping polling sites open beyond closing time so that Democrats could be bused in. He offered no evidence to support the claim, although the early voting period was extended until 10 p.m. at one Hispanic grocery store in Las Vegas.

"Folks, it's a rigged system," Trump told a few thousand cheering supporters. "It's a rigged system, and we're going to beat it."

Battle for black votes

Earlier in North Carolina, Trump pointed out signs in the crowd that read "Blacks for Trump."

"Blacks for Trump -- you voted, right?" Trump asked.

Clinton also tried Saturday to rally blacks, who have not been participating in early voting this year at nearly the levels of Hispanics.

Analysts expect fewer blacks to vote this year primarily because Obama is not on the ballot. In 2012, blacks for the first time voted at a higher rate than whites -- 66.2 percent of blacks, compared with 64.1 percent of whites. Asian-Americans and Hispanics had voting rates of about 48 percent each in 2012.

But black clergy members are hoping to fire up voters this weekend.

"Voting, for us, is both a spiritual and a political issue," said Rev. William Barber, president of the North Carolina NAACP and architect of the Moral Monday Movement in North Carolina. Barber will be one of several clergy members at the historic Riverside Church in New York City this evening for a revival service to encourage voting.

In battleground states like Florida, Ohio and North Carolina, other black clergy members are extending "Souls to the Polls" efforts for a second weekend to get black churchgoers to cast ballots early or on Election Day. Souls to the Polls events are based in black churches that encourage their parishioners to vote -- although they cannot tell them whom to support. The events also try to make it easier for elderly, busy or just reluctant voters to cast ballots.

In addition to helping people vote, several black churchgoers also plan to monitor polling places to ensure that potential voters are not intimidated by anyone trying to depress turnout through trickery or misinformation.

"If it's an older woman who's on a cane, if it's somebody who's thirsty, if it's someone who just needs some encouragement, we're there to do just that," said Alyn Waller, the senior pastor of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church in Philadelphia. "If anyone comes around to do anything that would deter from the free, fair opportunity to vote, we will shut that down."

Lawsuits have been filed around the nation over allegations of voting intimidation, including in Ohio where a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order against Trump's campaign and his friend Roger Stone. It says that anyone who engages in intimidation or harassment inside or near Ohio polling places will face charges of contempt of court.

In other states, including Michigan, Nevada and Arizona, judges are considering similar complaints.

Clinton ad buys

Clinton's campaign has spent more than $267 million in television advertising through Election Day, according to data collected by Kantar Media.

Her campaign announced plans to air a two-minute national television ad during the shows with the largest audiences available on Monday night, the eve of the election.

The unusually long ad will air during The Voice on NBC, with an estimated weekly viewership of at least 11 million, and Kevin Can Wait on CBS, with an estimated viewership of at least 8 million.

The campaign did not release an advance version Saturday.

"Clinton will share a positive and unifying message with the entire country -- those supporting her and those who aren't, those in battlegrounds and those who aren't," a campaign aide said.

Trump, who claims a net worth of roughly $10 billion, has invested $93 million, according to Kantar Media.

His campaign strategy has hinged on an aggressive schedule packed with rallies, and on mocking Clinton for holding fewer rallies.

"She doesn't have what it takes to do rallies all over the place," Trump said in North Carolina. "She wants to go home and go to sleep."

Both candidates returned to familiar themes in their Saturday rallies. Clinton once again argued that Trump, a billionaire real estate developer, is unqualified and unfit to be president and asked her audiences to picture him in the Oval Office.

Trump once again alleged that Clinton is dishonest, stressed the need to fix what he called uncontrolled borders and poorly negotiated trade deals, and promised that in a Trump administration, Americans are "going to get sick and tired of winning."

"You'll say, 'Please, Mr. President, take it easy. We're sick and tired of winning,'" Trump said.

The Republican nominee was joined in Wilmington, N.C., by his wife, Melania.

"We need a president who will deliver the change you all have been waiting for," she said, introducing the GOP nominee. "This is your last chance, your last chance to make a real difference."

