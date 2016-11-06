Event honoring 2 nets $58,000 for Advocates

The Rev. C.J. Duvall Jr. and Dr. Chad Rodgers had similar takes on the Friends of Children awards they received Monday during Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families' annual Friends of Children luncheon. Nearly 500 helped fete the two at the Doubletree Little Rock.

Both credited their parents for creating in them a giving heart. Pediatrician Rodgers gave an extra nod to his husband, Eric McDaniel, for helping him maintain a sense of general kindness that parlays into his work with his young patients and social work. Rodgers was introduced by Dr. Cheryl Ahart, who called Rodgers "one of the best dancers in the state."

Duvall, a clergyman and businessman, was lauded for bringing social change where needed and for giving hope to people who seemingly have none.

"He puts a lot on his shoulders -- nonprofits and institutions," said Gemessia Hudson, who introduced him. "And he takes his commitments seriously."

Arkansas Advocates turns 40 next year with a celebratory gala Oct. 12. Executive Director Rich Huddleston said the organization is striving to have most of its 10 founders in attendance. The nonprofit advocacy group came together in 1977 under a group of prominent Arkansans who believed children need an "independent force to provide information and education to parents and citizens about our state's policies toward children and families," according to its website.

Monday's event raised about $58,000, including $10,000 from an on-the-spot call for donations by Anna Strong, wife of board member Dr. Aaron Strong, said communications director Amanda Hoelzeman.

For lunch, the Doubletree staff provided a meal of sauteed chicken breast with a rich Marsala wine and cremini mushroom sauce.

