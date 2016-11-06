Farmers' vote still critical in state

Farmers have watched their political base shrink over the past few decades as farm families give up the homestead and move to urban and suburban areas. It's been a blow to farm policy groups working to influence state and national politicians on issues important to farmers, including regulations and environmental policy.

"Throughout the decades, with the increase in technological advances on the farm, you have fewer and fewer people actually tied to the farm itself," said Chad Causey, head of Causey law firm in Little Rock and a political consultant for farm groups.

But in Arkansas, which has one of the highest concentrations of farmers, ranchers and agricultural managers in the country by population, farmers are still considered a key demographic for state and local political candidates.

"The farm vote is still very important in Arkansas," Causey said. "Politicians of both parties seek it out."

Arkansas trails only Iowa and Idaho in the concentration of farmers in a state, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Compared with other rural Arkansans, farmers tend to be wealthier, better educated and consistently turn out to vote. That makes the group valuable to politicians looking to win rural counties.

"Farmers reliably vote,"said Sara Wyant editor and publisher of Agri-Pulse Communications, a Washington, D.C. agricultural policy publication. "Turnout makes a difference. If farmers turn out and you have areas that are pretty rural, those votes really count."

The average yearly income of a farmer in Arkansas is $88,090, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The annual average income for all of Arkansas is $38,540.

In many Arkansas counties, agriculture is the main industry and employer.

"Those local economies depend on the farms, and there's a lot of secondary jobs that are dependent on farms and farm families," Causey said.

Most farmers will vote for Republican candidates this week, including presidential candidate Donald Trump, according to an October survey of farmers by Aimpoint Research, a market research firm. Most -- 67 percent -- farmers consider themselves Republican or Republican-leaning.

Farmers haven't always skewed Republican. American farms are bigger and more profitable than they were when farmers favored Democrat candidates. In the 2010 Census, farmers made up only 2 percent of the workforce, but farm household incomes outpaced the national household average by 25 percent.

"There's been fewer farmers that are supporting Democrats and more leaning Republican in the last couple of decades," Wyant said. "That wasn't always the case."

Economic growth tops the list of concerns for farmers, followed by moral values and climate change, the Aimpoint survey found. Weakening commodity prices in the past couple of years have made work difficult for farmers, especially for the nation's row crop farmers.

"Farmers are frustrated that they aren't able to increase their incomes as much as they could a few years ago," she said. "There's a lot of frustration out there in farm country."

Farmers are also concerned about the farm bill -- about 6 percent said it was one of the most important issues facing the country, the Aimpoint survey said. Regulations from the Environmental Protection Agency and other regulatory bodies also affect farmers and their businesses.

"They are very concerned about the red tape and regulations, and it doesn't matter about political party or the size of the farm," Wyant said.

And farmers are overwhelmingly dissatisfied with the direction the country is heading. About 86 percent answered that they were either "very dissatisfied or somewhat dissatisfied in the way things are going in the country," according to the Aimpoint survey.

"The people that we have in office now, national or state level, we are just getting further and further away from our foundation of farming and they don't understand what it is" said Jon Carroll, a soybean farmer in Monroe county.

Farmers in the state are organized through the Arkansas Farm Bureau -- a state offshoot of the national American Farm Bureau which has spent nearly $3 million lobbying on behalf of farmers in 2016 according to OpenSecrets.org.

"Part of Farm Bureau's mission is to educate our members and provide the tools they need to get involved and engaged in the process," said Jeff Pitchford, director of state affairs for the Arkansas Farm Bureau. "We're always pushing information to our members."

The Arkansas Farm Bureau describes itself as a grassroots organization that educates farmers and keeps them involved in the political process. It has no official party or political affiliation, but historically it has supported conservative policies.

"Farm bureau is a unique organization,"Carroll said. "It's grassroots, it's not 10 or 20 people making decisions about things all across our state."

This election, the Arkansas Farm Bureau has started a social media campaign called iFarmiVote, where farmers across the state post photos of themselves displaying an iFarmiVote sign.

"We wanted to send a message to all elected officials at all levels that they need to pay attention to us," said Pitchford. "We are active, we are engaged and we vote."

