Fundraiser shines spotlight on domestic violence crisis

A capacity crowd gathered in the Grand Hall of the Arkansas Governor's Mansion on Oct. 27 for Women's Own Worth's third annual WOWapalooza benefit. Women's Own Worth offers domestic violence survivor support and other individualized services for survivors of violent crimes.

The event began with cocktails and a buffet dinner served outside. Jajuan Archer, Women's Own Worth founder and president, gave remarks at the beginning of the program. The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the 2016 Woman of the Year award to Penny Waldroup of Chattanooga, Tenn., a domestic violence survivor and mother of four. Waldroup's husband was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the death of her best friend and attempted second-degree murder in an attack on Waldroup.

Waldroup subsequently became a national advocate for victims and survivors in memory of her friend, Leslie Bradshaw, and has appeared on the Dr. Phil show to discuss her family's story. That story was also featured in the Childhood Domestic Violence Association's award-winning short documentary and book, The Children Next Door.

Audience members wiped their eyes during the reading of the names of domestic violence homicide victims in Arkansas in 2015. As part of the Silent Witness Program, these victims' stories were featured on red silhouettes depicting them and placed throughout the venue. Silent and live auctions, and entertainment by Triple Threat, rounded out the evening.

WOWapalooza proceeds came to $67,000 -- far exceeding an original goal of $44,000, according to Archer.

High Profile on 11/06/2016