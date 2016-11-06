Hacked email: Clinton miffed by Pelosi's 'non-answer'?

WASHINGTON — A hacked email released by WikiLeaks on Sunday suggests Hillary Clinton was miffed by Nancy Pelosi's initial refusal to endorse her during the Democratic presidential primary.

Clinton aide Huma Abedin noted in a July 16, 2015, email to a list of people including campaign Chairman John Podesta that Clinton had asked for the House Democratic leader's endorsement over Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Pelosi "didn't say yes," Abedin wrote. "HRC said she felt it was a non-answer." Abedin suggested that she or Podesta call Pelosi's top aide "to see what the deal is but she wasn't prepared for that answer," according to the email.

It's not unusual for party leaders to avoid taking sides in primaries. Sanders — and Pelosi — ultimately endorsed Clinton.

The email was among about 2,000 messages published Sunday by WikiLeaks. The emails were hacked from Podesta's private account.

The U.S. government has said the Russian government was responsible for the hack, although WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has said that no government or any other state parties had given the stolen emails to his organization. He offered no evidence to support his denials, and the wording of his statement did not rule out the possibility that the emails were obtained by a state actor and then provided to another party who then passed them to WikiLeaks.

It is impossible to authenticate each hacked email that WikiLeaks has published, but Democrats have openly acknowledged they were hacked and have not pointed to any specific case where an email was altered to inflict political damage.