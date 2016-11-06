Hogs impress junior college lineman

Junior college offensive lineman Kelby Wickline officially visited Arkansas for the Florida game and it appears have a solid shot at landing him.

“It was great well put together,” Wickline said. “They did a good job with me. I enjoyed it a lot.”

Wickline, a 6-4¼, 282 pounds, of Jones County Junior College in Ellisville, Miss.,has approximately 15 scholarship offers, including from Arkansas, TCU, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Southern Miss, Kentucky, Missouri, West Virginia and others.

The Hogs’ 31-10 victory over the Gators was the highlight of the trip.

“The atmosphere was so surreal....SEC, can't beat it,” Wickline said.

His father, Joe, is the offensive coordinator at West Virginia and has previously coached at Oklahoma State, Texas, Ole Miss, Baylor and Florida.

Wickline watched the offensive line play and was impressed with Razorbacks center Frank Ragnow.

“He's very athletic,” Wickline said. “It seems he has a huge upside and is going to be a great player.”

Prior to his visit to Fayetteville, Wickline officially visited Missouri and has plans to make trips to TCU and North Carolina. He grew up on Stillwater, Okla., while his father was at Oklahoma State.

“I will be back home and take an unofficial to Oklahoma State during Thanksgiving break,” Wickline said.

The visit helped the Hogs’ chances of landing him.

“They are definitely in my top three," Wickline said. "Very impressive and I liked it a lot.”

Wickline is expected to graduate in December and enroll in January at his new school. He has three years of eligibility remaining, but has already used his redshirt season. He was complimentary of Arkansas offensive line coach Kurt Anderson.

“He's a great family guy and also knows how to work,” Wickline said. “Great technique. Both ends of the spectrum, would be real excited to work with him.”

He also had kind words for Arkansas coach Bret Bielema.

“A great guy who cares about his players,” Wickline said. “A player's coach. He cares about his players and they both get it.”

Several have speculated Wickline will join his father at West Virginia.

“As of right now, I want to blaze my own trail,” Wickline said. “My dad could go anywhere. You know how this business is.”

Wickline, who is lean, will have no problem adding weight to his frame.

“I think next year I will be 300, 305 and play center,” Wickline said. “If I get to 315, 320 then play tackle. Until then I can also take some snaps at guard.”

Arkansas likes his versatility.

“I think they want me to play everything, but center until I get bigger for the SEC format,” Wickline said.

His decision could come soon.

“Probably in this upcoming week or the next week,” Wickline said.