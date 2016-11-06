KidsStage to present two plays

— The community is invited to A Seuss-A-Palooza-Jingle-Bell-Bash, when the Land O’Frost KidsStage will present two one-act plays Thursday through Saturday at Center on the Square.

Evening performances will be at 7 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $11 and may be purchased at the door or in advance by calling (501) 368-0111 or online at centeronthesquare.org.

The students, who are in second through 12th grades, are participants in the children’s theater program of Searcy’s Performing Arts Center on the Square. They have been taking classes for the past several weeks and will conclude their workshop experience with these productions.

Students in second through sixth grades will present Jingle Bell Jukebox, from Alfred Music Publishing. Students in grades seven through 12 will present A Seussified Christmas Carol, by Peter Bloedel, produced by special arrangements with Playscripts Inc.

The plays are under the direction of Holly Cannon and Penny Turpin, both students at Harding University in Searcy. Cannon is a senior from Cookeville, Tennessee, and plans to graduate from Harding in December with a degree in theater and children’s ministry. Turpin is a junior from Cincinnati, Ohio, and is majoring in theater and English education.

“The focus of the workshop for the younger students is to present an introductory-level experience of what the theater is all about,” Cannon said. “But more importantly, this workshop helps the students develop social skills such as public speaking, as well as life skills such as teamwork.

“The KidsStage program helps foster self-awareness and the ability to be confident,” she said. “It’s about more than just learning lines; it’s about learning to work together and having fun. I want to make it a positive experience.”

Cannon said Jingle Bell Jukebox is set in a 1950s soda shop, where the students gather during Christmas break.

“It’s mostly Christmas music, but I have written a script for it,” Cannon said. “These kids are all about Christmas ‘stuff’ and have forgotten the true meaning of Christmas. They are enjoying singing and dancing, and the electricity goes out. What do they do then? They have to learn to entertain themselves.” Cannon said she loves plays “that allow us to pull from literature.”

“That’s what we did with A Seussical Christmas Carol,” she said.

“The students first did research on Charles Dickens, and then they started reading the script,” she said, noting that this one-act production is the classic Christmas story of Scrooge, albeit Scrooge is more like the Seuss character The Grinch.

“They auditioned for roles and started learning more about the concepts of presenting a play. Many of them play multiple parts, so there is a lot of memorization for them,” she said.

Appearing in Jingle Bell Jukebox are the following:

• “The Kids” are portrayed by Ellie Adams, Emily Black, Emily Early, Lucy Edwards, Brianna Faust, Langley Goff, Miley Henton, Isabel Hoggard, Mason Palmer, Riley Renuard, Paige Reynolds, Zoe Grace Smith, Sophie Sutterfield-Qualls and Emily Williams, all of Searcy; Barbara Ruth Crowley of Pangburn; Keegan Flynn of Heber Springs; and Gabriel Wortham of Judsonia.

• “The Waitresses” are played by Ashlynn McCoy and Madeline Stewart, both of Searcy.

Appearing in A Seussified Christmas Carol are the following:

• Harrison Adams of Searcy portrays Scrooge.

• Jordan Benight of Searcy appears as Bob Cratchit and the young Scrooge, as well as a member of the ensemble.

• Stephanie Berry of Searcy plays the roles of the narrator and the Ghost of Christmas Past and appears as a member of the ensemble.

• Shelby Black of Searcy is a narrator and a member of the ensemble.

• Seth Brown of Searcy appears as Sven the Light Master.

• Alyssa Burnett of Searcy plays the part of a solicitor and is a member of the ensemble.

• Savannah Falconer of Searcy appears as a maid and a member of the ensemble and is on the technical crew.

• Annabelle Ferren of Searcy appears as Belle and Boy and is a member of the ensemble.

• Rachel Fischer of Searcy appears as a narrator, Fezziwig and a member of the ensemble.

• Ara Floyd of Pangburn portrays a narrator and the Ghost of Christmas Present.

• Lauren McDuffie of Searcy plays the role of Mrs. Cratchit and Belle’s husband and is a member of the ensemble.

• Bailey Money of Searcy appears as a narrator, Timmy Loo Hoo and an ensemble member.

• Jason Parks of Searcy plays Bed-Headed Fred, Jake Marley and a member of the ensemble.

• Natalie Randolph of Searcy appears as a solicitor and a member of the ensemble and is a member of the technical crew.

• Lauren Smith of Searcy portrays Bed-Headed Fred’s wife and is a member of the ensemble.

KidsStage offers three workshop sessions during the year — summer, fall and spring. The cost for the program is $95 per session.

For more information, contact Connie Brown, executive director, at (501) 3368-0111 or director@centeronthesquare.org. More information is also available on the website centeronthesquare.org.