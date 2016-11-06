Lady Southerners want bounce-back year

The Southside Batesville Lady Southerners return four starters from last year’s team, which finished 10-16.

“We are very optimistic about the upcoming season,” longtime coach Malcolm Long said. “We did not make postseason play last year for the first time in six years, and we are working hard and determined to return. We realize the conference is very good but believe that with lots of hard work and a positive attitude, we can be a very competitive basketball team and have a very successful season.”

Returning starters include seniors Kessie Jenkins, Caylee McGuire and Chae Wolfe; and junior Sydney Sweat.

“Jenkins will be expected to score inside and also has the ability to contribute offensively from the perimeter,” Long said. “McGuire, Wolfe and Sweat will also be asked to provide balanced scoring by getting some inside baskets, crashing the offensive boards and also hitting crucial open outside shots.”

Long said freshman Reese Gardner will start at point guard.

“She has the ability to take care of the basketball, make things happen off dribble penetration and can also hit the open 3-point shot,” Long said.

Long also said sophomores Kassidy Barnt and Cassidy Powell will see playing time.

Southside’s strengths include its positive attitude.

“This group has a very positive attitude and good work ethic in practice, which we believe will carry over into the games,” Long said. “Our outside shooting should be better this year, and we should be an improved defensive group.”

Southside is not a big team, Long said.

“Lack of overall size, for sure, causes rebounding concerns,” he said. “Our tallest player is about 5-9, so we will have to block out and scrap extra hard on the boards.”

Southside was a member of the 4A-2 Conference last year and will be again this year for postseason play, but will play teams from Class 3A and 4A in a blended regular-season conference.

Those schools include Cedar Ridge, Tuckerman, Newport, Heber Springs, Riverview, Mountain View, Rose Bud, Bald Knob and Harding Academy.

“We have a very good mix of experience and youth that should make for a very exciting season,” Long said. “We believe we can be very competitive in the regular season, and that will hopefully prepare us for the very tough 4A-2 Conference Tournament at Stuttgart at the end of the year.”