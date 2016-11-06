Little Rock police responding to report of hostage situation

The Little Rock Police Department said Sunday afternoon that is responding to a report of a hostage situation.

In a tweet shortly before 12:30 p.m., the agency said its SWAT team was called to a residence in the 4300 block of West 24th Street.

Officers responded around 11 a.m. to 4311 W. 24th St. and heard shots fired inside the home, according to an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter at the scene.

Additional information regarding the SWAT callout was not immediately available.

Information for this report was contributed by Hunter Field of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.