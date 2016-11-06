Mall of America tourism officials extol its virtues virtually

MINNEAPOLIS -- It is hard to convey the spectacle that is Mall of America in a PowerPoint presentation.

Yet until recently, that is what its tourism staff had to do when speaking at conferences.

Now, the staff can take people on a three-minute virtual reality experience that includes the Ferris wheel in Nickelodeon Universe, the 300-foot ocean tunnel in Sea Life Minnesota Aquarium, a view of the swanky Cedar + Stone restaurant in the new J.W. Marriott, the mall's atrium and its endless corridors of stores.

"It's really gotten the organization excited about how we tell our story -- and how we use new formats of technology to tell that story," said Emily Shannon, who heads up a small team as the mall's digital director.

Virtual reality is one of the many ways the nation's biggest mall has been improving its digital game. Last year, a big checkoff on the to-do list was installing free Wi-Fi for all visitors. Another was a new mobile app.

Now besides virtual reality, its executives are exploring robots and -- perhaps sometime soon -- augmented reality.

While it can be tempting to get caught up with the novelty of the new tools, Shannon has been mindful to make sure they are using them to solve business issues. Virtual reality is a great example of that, she said.

The mall worked with Minneapolis-based firm Visual to create the 360-degree video, which it launched at the end of April. Since then, the mall's tourism staff has taken it to travel blogger and tourism conferences around the United States as well as to one over the summer in Stockholm.

But there are some potential liabilities, too, since some people have been known to become physically ill from the motion in virtual reality. That is why the mall's digital team chose the slower-moving Ferris wheel rather than other head-spinning attractions in Nickelodeon Universe.

"We knew we weren't ready to put someone in a roller coaster yet," she said. "We wanted something that conveyed movement and motion and energy without making people sick."

SundayMonday Business on 11/06/2016