Morrilton Citizen of the Year prefers the background

Peggy Jennings is known as a hard worker. It’s a description commonly used for the 2016 Morrilton Citizen of the Year, but lesser-known is her knack for finding the perfect food for events.

Jennings, 56, is service-center manager at Agri Co-op Supply and Service Center in Morrilton, but she’s also involved in several volunteer activities — from overseeing the Burger Barn at the annual Conway County Fair to running the hot-dog and snow-cone stands at the annual Fabulous Fourth celebration in Morrilton.

She is a reluctant Citizen of the Year. She said Jerry Smith, executive director of the Morrilton Area Chamber of Commerce, called her, but they played “phone tag” for two days before Smith’s administrative assistant broke the news to Jennings that she had been selected Citizen of the Year.

“I said, ‘I’ll do anything, but I don’t do that,’” Jennings said, laughing. “My husband and I both — we’ll help do anything, but we don’t like to be in the front. I couldn’t believe it. There are so many more people out there more deserving.”

Jennings and other chamber-award winners will be honored at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Sacred Heart gymnasium, 106 N. Saint Joseph St.

Jennings grew up in St. Vincent, about 12 miles north of Morrilton, and graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School. She went to what was then Petit Jean Vocational Technical School, now the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton, and got a certificate in business occupations.

She worked at Wiley Grain and Feed in Atkins, and 28 years ago, she started working the counter at the agri co-op and gradually worked her way up to manager of the service center, a retail store for ag-related businesses.

“Anybody can come to the store; you don’t have to be a farmer to shop at your agri

co-op store,” Jennings said.

“We deliver bulk fuels. I’m really a woman in a man’s field,” she said. “When you’re young, you don’t realize the importance of tires and fuels. I learned the trade; we had a lot of training.”

Jennings’ husband, Russell, also works for Agri Co-op Supply and Service Center.

“He’s kind of the guy who can do everything,” she said. He is also on the Conway County Fair Board, and she volunteers. Smith called her the “go-to person” for the fair board.

“I have what’s called the Burger Barn — concessions for the fair. All proceeds go to the fair association. I work it, and I’m responsible for getting all the supplies, but I have volunteers who help me with it,” Jennings said. “It is fun, but sometimes it’s so hard to get volunteers. We have four windows that we run, and really, you need one person at each window. You need cooks, and one or two doing setup.”

The fair often passes

her by.

“I’m busy there, and you just get involved in what you’re doing, and you look up and say, ‘Oh, my gosh, it’s 10 o’clock, and I didn’t get to see the exhibits,’” she said.

However, her office is close to the fairgrounds, so she tries to run by and at least see the animal exhibits.

Jennings, who has a monogramming business on the side, also sews the sashes for the Conway County Fair

pageant.

Mayor Allen Lipsmeyer called Jennings “a hard-worker; she’s involved in a lot of stuff.”

For the past three years, Jennings said, she’s volunteered with Fabulous Fourth, the Independence Day celebration.

The first year, I just showed up and started helping at the hot-dog stand — they were needing help there. The second year, I kind of got workers and changed up a few things, and then this last year, I took over the hot dogs because we changed up — before, we were just getting any brand.”

That didn’t sit well with Jennings, who wanted to use a longstanding Morrilton

business.

“This year I went to Petit Jean Meats and got with David Ruff, and we worked out a deal. That was good,” she said.

Then there was the snow-cone crisis she averted

this year.

A snow-cone company that Fabulous Fourth organizers usually worked with had another commitment this year.

“Trying to find a snow-cone stand that’s going to donate on the Fourth of July is hard to do,” she said.

Jennings contacted a few people to try to find another vendor.

“I was just racking my brain,” she said. Jennings called a neighbor, whose friend had a dirt-bike track and a

snow-cone stand. “I called and asked him if they had any races on the Fourth of July, and they didn’t. They let us borrow his snow-cone machine.”

Another neighbor tuned up the machine for her, “and we froze ice for a month before so we didn’t have to buy ice, because that was a big expense,” she said. Jennings ordered 1,000 snow-cone cups because in previous years, they’d given away 500. Their goal was 750.

“Before we knew it, we were out of snow-cone cups,” she said. “It’s the Fourth of

July, and it’s just hot. Of course, you’ve got a line of people, and they’re sweating.”

Jennings said other businesses had donated regular cups, so she and the volunteers used those for the snow cones.

“We ended up giving away 1,400,” she said. “It truly is a fabulous Fourth — everything’s free down there.”

She also volunteers at the Rialto Arts Center and Gallery, helping caterer Teresa Paladino when there is a gallery event.

“All the money goes to the Rialto,” Jennings said, “so it is for a good cause.”

Jennings said she and her husband were members of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Bazaar committee for several years.

“After a while, you do need to step aside and let new ideas come in,” she said. “We’re not on any committees; we’re just there to help.”

That’s why Jennings does what she does; it’s not about her.

“I live each day, and when I lay my head down at night, I think that I’ve made a difference, you know. I have customers who come in the store every day, and sometimes they’re happy; sometimes they’re not,” she said, laughing. “I’m hoping that one day I’ll get to retire, but I’ll never quit. I will always volunteer because there are people who need help, organizations that need help.”

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-0370 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.