No. 1 spot in district the goal for Lady Jaguars

The McCrory Lady Jaguars’ goal for this season is to earn the top spot in their district, head coach Ben West said.

The Class 2A team finished last season with a 11-15 record.

“This year, we are expecting to compete for the top place in our district,” said coach West, who is in his third year in the role.

Delviny Anthony and guard Katelyn Thompson are the only seniors returning this season, West said.

“Both are starters and our captains,” he added. “Delviny Anthony may be the best post in our conference, in my opinion.

She can score inside and out and moves very well. [Junior] Lexie Eppes runs the two guard, and Katelyn Thompson at the three, with [junior] Caroline Lane working her way in. All three are capable of having great shooting nights.”

West said Anthony and Thompson also have college-level potential.

“Delviny Anthony and Katelyn would both make great prospects due to their work ethic and commitment to be their best,” he said. “They’d be an asset to any college team.”

West also said players such as junior Chandlar Laird, who is a returning point guard, have grown in various aspects of the game.

“She did well as a 10th-grader in that role but now with a year of experience under her belt has become an excellent passer,” he said.

Later in the season, the team can expect to see sophomore center Alex Woodall, who is recovering from ACL surgery, to come in at post.

“Our quality depth from our bench is superb,” he said.