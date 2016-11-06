No Shave November fundraiser set in Pope County

Residents of Pope County may soon be seeing some of their law enforcement personnel sporting a bit more facial hair than usual.

The same can be said of patrons in one Pope County school district.

That is because the Pope County Sheriff’s Office and the Pottsville and Atkins police departments, as well as the Atkins School District, have joined forces to conduct a special No Shave November fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

The participants agreed to accept a challenge offered by organizers of the Relay for Life of Pope, Yell and Conway counties. Charlia Pack of Atkins, local Relay for Life co-chair, said each participant will make a minimum $5 donation to the Relay effort, while also raising awareness through the new growth of a mustache or beard.

“We want to thank them for accepting the challenge to participate, and we invite the community to

accept the challenge by participating and donating $5 to Relay for Life and sporting facial hair during the month of November,” she said.

Anyone who cannot participate can still make a $5 donation to support the cause, Pack added.

Donations can be made by contacting Pack at (479) 970-1409 or co-chair Jennifer Lackie at

(501) 472-3653.

The No Shave November event is one of three planned fundraisers over the next three months by Relay for Life organizers.

PJs, Popcorn and The Polar Express will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 3 at All Saints Episcopal Church in Russellville. For a donation of $5 per child, children will take home an ornament they have decorated and a photo of themselves with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Refreshments will also be served, along with a reading of

The Polar Express.

On Jan. 21, the inaugural Relay for Life Spring Fashion Show will begin at 7 p.m., also at All Saints Episcopal Church, with a number of local businesses participating. Local cancer survivors will model the fashions in the show, Pack said. Businesses still have time to get involved in the event and can contact Pack for more information, she said.

All proceeds from the fundraisers will go toward the $60,000 goal set for the 2017 Relay for Life. The event is planned for 5-10 p.m. April 29 at the Russellville Depot and Depot Park. Pack noted that the 2017 Relay for Life event will mark two “firsts” for the American Cancer Society fundraiser.

The local Relay for Life has not previously been held in downtown Russellville, and the Pope and Yell counties event has not previously been partnered with Conway County.

“We are very excited about joining Conway County to our Relay event,” Pack said. “One of the main goals of Relay is to bring communities together in not only funding a cure but honoring and remembering our survivors and loved ones.”

The theme for the 2017 event is “Carnival for a Cure.” The event will include live entertainment, a DJ, food trucks and local merchants, among many other attractions. The event will also feature traditional Relay for Life activities, including a luminaria ceremony

and a survivors lap.