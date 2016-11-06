Oklahoma earthquake felt in parts of Arkansas

An earthquake in north-central Oklahoma was felt in parts of Arkansas Sunday night.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the preliminary 5.0 magnitude quake occurred shortly before 7:45 p.m. west of Cushing, Okla., which is about 120 miles west of the Arkansas border. The quake had initially been listed as 5.3 magnitude, but it was later revised to a 5.0.

Within roughly an hour of it happening, more than 2,000 people had registered on the survey's website saying they felt the shaking. Among the respondents were many in the Fayetteville and Rogers areas. Several people in central Arkansas, including some in the Little Rock area, also reported feeling the quake. In all by 9 p.m., more than 230 people in Arkansas had reported feeling the quake.

The Arkansas responses characterized the shaking as weak or light.

The Cushing, Okla. Police Department reported "quite of bit of damage" from the earthquake but details were not immediately available. Photos posted to social media show piles of debris at the base of commercial buildings in the city.

There was no preliminary report of damage in Arkansas.

The Sunday night earthquake, which the survey said occurred at a depth of about 3.8 miles, came hours after three weaker Oklahoma temblors. The earthquakes were recorded in the same area where a record-setting 5.8 magnitude earthquake occurred two months ago.

Geologists say a 3.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded shortly before 4:40 a.m. about eight miles east-southeast of Pawnee. A 2.9 magnitude temblor was recorded about 10:40 a.m. one mile east of Pawnee, and a 2.8 magnitude quake occurred shortly before 7 a.m. about nine miles west-northwest of Yale.

Scientists have linked Oklahoma's increase in earthquakes to the underground disposal of wastewater from oil and gas production. Regulators have ordered some disposal well operators to close or reduce disposal volumes.

