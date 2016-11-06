Home /
Police: 62-year-old man killed while crossing Arkansas road
Grand Avenue at 36th Street
A 62-year-old man was killed Friday night while walking across a road in Sebastian County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.
The pedestrian crash happened at 8:20 p.m. on Grand Avenue as Fort Smith resident Billy Ray Nichols ran out in front of an eastbound pickup while crossing from north to south at 36th Street, the agency said.
Police say the driver of a Dodge Ram could not stop in time and fatally hit Nichols in the road's outside lane.
Nichols was taken to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, where he was later pronounced dead, the report notes.
Travel conditions at the time of the nighttime crash were described as clear and dry.
Nichols’ death was the 453rd reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.
