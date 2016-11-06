Razorback soccer falls in OT in SEC Tournament title game

Brooke Sharp headed in a goal in the the final minute of the first overtime to lift No. 15 Florida to a 2-1 win over No. 19 Arkansas in the SEC Tournament championship game Sunday.

The Gators earned a measure of payback for Arkansas' 2-1 win in Fayetteville in mid-September, the Razorbacks' first victory over the Gators in program history.

Arkansas senior Alexandra Fischer sent the game into overtime by tying it at 1-1 with a goal in the 79th minute. The Gators led for much of the match after Savannah Jordan's goal in the 29th minute.

Arkansas beat Vanderbilt and No. 11 Auburn to reach the championship game. The Razorbacks (17-5) will find out their NCAA Tournament matchup Monday afternoon.