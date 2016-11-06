Rebecca Paige Thompson - William Warren Skelton

Rebecca Paige Thompson became the bride of William Warren Skelton at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in First United Methodist Church. The Rev. David Freeman officiated.

Mary and Nick Thompson of Little Rock are the parents of the bride. She is the granddaughter of Betty Rose and the late Billy Smith of West Memphis and the late Norma and Bill Thompson of Marked Tree.

Parents of the bridegroom are Pam and Curtis Skelton of Farmington. His grandparents are June and the late Bobby Pipkin of Jackson, Tenn., and the late Kathryn and Lawrence Skelton of Springdale.

The chancel held large arrangements of white hydrangeas, garden roses, larkspur and eucalyptus in cherub-decorated urns. Music was by organist James Stanley, violinist Lee Anne Day-Simpson and vocalists Kelly Ponder and Tim Tucker.

The bride, escorted by her father, wore an ivory ballgown of draped taffeta with a strapless sweetheart crossover bodice and a handmade embroidered lace bolero. She carried a clutch of white garden roses, hydrangeas, dusty miller and fresh lavender.

Mary Kennedy of Little Rock was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Jordan Broyles and Mica Manning, cousin of the bride, both of Little Rock; Hannah Lavy of Dallas; and Anne-Elise Hawkins and Bethany Skelton, sister of the bridegroom, both of Fayetteville. They wore sleeveless gowns of oyster-pearl colored sateen twill and carried bouquets of white and cream flowers, dusty miller and eucalyptus.

Flower girls and ring bearers were Marin Manning and Miles Manning of Austin, Texas, cousins of the bride; Maddie Groves of Knolensville, Tenn., cousin of the bridegroom; and Aspen Olaimey and Powell Olaimey of Little Rock, also cousins of the bride.

Best man was Andrew Baldwin of Little Rock. Groomsmen were Andy McCarty and Justin Lareau, both of Little Rock; Joe Earhart of Bethel Heights; and Brad Parker, Clint Skelton and Charles Thompson Jr., brother of the bride, all of Fayetteville. Guests were seated by Matt Freeland of Kansas City, Mo.; Shelton McGaugh of Dallas; Thompson Olaimey, Reynolds Olaimey, Collins Olaimey, Evans Olaimey and William Wilson, all of Little Rock and cousins of the bride.

There was a reception at the Country Club of Little Rock after the ceremony. Tables held candelabra with white flowers. Towering arrangements of birch branches decorated the buffet table. Music during dinner was by The Rodney Block Collective with music by InVersion Band of Dallas afterward.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in financial investments from the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and is a merchandise financial planner at Wal-Mart Home Office in Bentonville.

The bridegroom has a bachelor's degree in business management from UA's Sam M. Walton College of Business and is a project manager at VCC Global IP, Fayetteville.

After a wedding trip to Mexico, the couple will live in Fayetteville.

