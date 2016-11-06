Recruits react to Arkansas' thumping of Florida

Arkansas' dominating 31-10 victory over Florida impressed several prospects.

2018 WR Byron Hanspard of Desoto, Texas:

"The game was great. Very intense at first.. the sideline was lit the entire game. The crowd was into the game the entire time. It was a great experience for my first unofficial visit, glad I got to attend with Kelan Walker and Connor Noland and it's a true blessing to have the opportunity to be able to have the offer from Arkansas. Most definitely considering coming back again."

2018 OL Owen Condon of Oklahoma City, (Okla.) Bishop McGuinness:

"I was expecting a lot closer game to be honest. The atmosphere was great, fans were calling them Hogs all night."

S Kamren Curl of Muskogee, Okla:

"It was a good hard fought game and a great atmosphere. It was very exciting and then meeting with Coach B was great."

2018 RB Kelan Walker of Desoto, Texas:

"I loved the atmosphere. I felt the energy from the crowd and the win was a bonus."

2018 OL Trace Oldner of Richmond, (Texas) Foster:

"There was a ton of energy in the stadium, I got the chance to sit down and talk with Coach Anderson and Rhoads, and talked to Coach Bielema briefly. I loved the intensity of the game, the Hogs came out and punched Florida in the mouth. The defense definitely made a huge impact on the game. Offensively, I liked the play calling and how physical the offensive line was."

2018 CB Ken Montgomery of Tampa Hillsborough:

"I loved everything I've seen from Arkansas, the coaches and players played with energy and they came out with the win."

OL Dalton Wagner of Richmond, (Ill.) Richmond-Burton:

"Only got to see highlights because I am in Carbondale for my big bros game, but saw a team that played with confidence and like a true team. They absolutely kicked some a*% today."

2019 S Brian Williams of Dallas Bishop Dunne:

"Great win for the team. brother played great. great atmosphere."

RB Chase Hayden of Collierville, (Tenn.) St. George's Independent;

"I loved how Arkansas bounced back from the last loss, it truly showed how they handle adversity. Glad to be a Hog."