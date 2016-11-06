Redlicki wins ITA/USTA National Indoor Championship

Arkansas senior Mike Redlicki defeated the top-ranked player in the nation Sunday to win the ITA/USTA National Indoors championship in singles.

Redlicki bested Ohio State's Mikael Torpegaard 6-4, 6-3 to claim the program's first ITA/USTA singles title since 1986 and just the third in program history. The event is one of several national championships.

Redlicki, who entered the tournament as the No. 11 singles player in the country, bested five top-20 opponents in four days, capped by the impressive win in Sunday's championship match.