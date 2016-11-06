Sarah Elizabeth Terry -Zachary Ian Lehr

Sarah Elizabeth Terry and Zachary Ian Lehr exchanged marriage vows at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Junior League of Little Rock Building. Judge Jeffrey L. Resnick officiated.

Mary Lynn and Lynn Terry of Hot Springs are the parents of the bride. Her grandparents are Rosemary Fortenberry of Newport, the late Palmer Fortenberry, and the late Wanda and Hilton Terry.

The bridegroom is the son of Valerie and Joe Steinberg of Little Rock and the late John Lehr. His grandparents are the late Selma and Bernard Resnick and the late Terry and Jacob Lehr.

Two large pedestal arrangements of branches and miniature white and yellow roses in glass cylinders provided a backdrop for the ceremony.

Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore an ivory and light gold tulle ballgown embellished with embroidered lace appliques. A beaded satin belt was at the waist and the skirt extended to a scalloped hem and semi-cathedral train. She carried a bouquet of yellow and red bi-color roses, mango miniature calla lilies and orange spray roses.

Matron of honor was Holli Hill of Fayetteville. Serving as attendants were Jondalyn Byrd of Cabot, Samantha Steinberg of Little Rock and Jeff Smith of Fayetteville. The three women wore plum one-shoulder gowns and carried bouquets of yellow protea pincushions, orange spray roses and eucalyptus.

Serving as best man was Matthew Sakolove of Boca Raton, Fla. Groomsmen were James Edwards of Fayetteville, James Orintas of New Orleans and Seth Ward of Little Rock. Guests were seated by Blake Potts and Zachary Taylor, both of Little Rock, and Stephen Terry of Fayetteville, brother of the bride.

A reception, also at the Junior League building, was held after the ceremony. Guest tables with ivory linens were centered with votive candles and orange, yellow and deep purple arrangements of miniature calla lilies, spray roses and hypericum berries in cylinder vases on gold chargers.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in print journalism from Harding University in Searcy and a master's of public administration from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. She is a senior account executive at inVeritas.

The bridegroom has a bachelor's degree in print journalism from UA and is a public affairs specialist for the Arkansas State Military Department.

After a wedding trip to the Dominican Republic, the couple will live in Little Rock.

