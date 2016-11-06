Schumer faces Senate trials

WASHINGTON -- The Democratic Party's fault lines have been overshadowed by those within the Republican Party. But Democrats will face their own divisions after Election Day -- a challenge for the Senate's future Democratic leader, Charles Schumer.

When Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., announced his retirement, Schumer, a 65-year-old New Yorker, pursued Reid's post. He managed to leapfrog over Reid's No. 2, Dick Durbin of Illinois, and sew up the necessary support from fellow Democrats to claim the job.

Tuesday's election will determine whether Schumer leads a Democratic majority in the Senate, or a minority if Republicans manage to defend their 54-46 seat advantage. If the GOP does keep Senate control, it will be despite Schumer's constant maneuvering and more than $8 million in campaign money he raised or donated to Democrats.

And whether it's Democrat Hillary Clinton or Republican Donald Trump who is elected president, Schumer will have a fellow New Yorker in the White House. With Clinton, Schumer could resume the partnership the two forged while serving together as senators.

[INTERACTIVE: 2016 election coverage]

Regardless of the outcomes, the dynamics within Schumer's Democratic Party caucus may occupy him the most.

The party's resurgent liberal wing, exemplified by Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, will be ready for a fight. But a group of Democratic senators representing Republican-leaning states, including Indiana, West Virginia, Montana and North Dakota, will be up for re-election in 2018, potentially exerting pressure from the opposite direction.

"I tell our caucus we need a strong progressive wing and we need a strong moderate wing to succeed," Schumer said in an interview.

"We have a moral imperative to work together and get things done," he said. "I have told my caucus I don't want to simply put bills on the floor that our side votes for and their side votes against, or their side votes for and our side votes against, and we accomplish nothing."

Such sentiments are likely to be welcomed by lawmakers in both parties frustrated with gridlock, which has been exacerbated by frosty relations between Reid and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

In their most recent legislative session, lawmakers spent weeks arguing over a spending bill to keep the lights on in government past Election Day. Next year the Senate will have to contend with confirming a Supreme Court nominee and raising the government's borrowing limit.

Schumer can count supporters in both parties who say his practical tendencies will serve him well navigating those issues and working with McConnell.

"They're both pragmatists. They're both partisan, but they respect the Senate as an institution," said Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn.

Talkative and publicity-prone, often seen with his flip phone, Schumer is almost as well-known for his ability to attract media attention as he is for his stewardship of home-state interests. He is known for setting up his aides on dates and for singing the joys of parenthood.

Yet some see Schumer as self-serving. There's been grousing from Democrats this year that Schumer spent millions on his own re-election campaign in New York, even though he faces mostly token opposition and the money could have gone to support Senate Democratic candidate Rep. Patrick Murphy in Florida.

"The lesson to politicians is if the Democratic Party tells you they got your back, they don't," said John Morgan, a Democratic donor in Florida who blames Schumer for Murphy's struggles in his race against incumbent GOP Sen. Marco Rubio.

Democrats have defended their decision-making on Florida, pointing to the expense of running ads in the state compared with potential opportunities elsewhere.

Schumer was a lead player in negotiating the bipartisan comprehensive immigration bill that passed in the Senate in 2013 but stalled in the House. During that process he talked occasionally to Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., who was working behind the scenes on the issue.

Analysts say House Republicans are unlikely to take action on immigration in 2017, but Schumer struck an optimistic note about working with Ryan, now the House speaker.

"He's far more conservative than I am, but he wants to get things done, as I do," Schumer said.

If Democrats take the Senate majority, Schumer may face an early test on the Supreme Court. He won't say if he favors unilateral action, pushed by liberals, to eliminate the ability of Republicans to use delaying tactics to block a nominee.

"I'm not going to talk about that till after the election," Schumer said.

A Section on 11/06/2016