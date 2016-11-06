Suicide bombing kills 2 in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia — A suicide car bomber targeted an army convoy Saturday evening near parliament headquarters in Somalia’s capital, killing two soldiers, a police official said.

The bomber struck troops traveling along Sayidka junction, sending plumes of smoke into the sky.

The attacker was trying to cause the maximum number of casualties but failed as he struck only one of the convoy’s vehicles, Capt. Mohamed Hussein said.

The al-Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility for the blast, saying on its Andalus radio network that one of its fighters targeted a convoy of intelligence forces.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab has carried out several such attacks in Mogadishu this year as it continues a guerrilla war across large parts of Somalia.