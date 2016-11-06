Talk show host celebrates 50th with costumed friends

Bill Vickery, the radio talk show host and political strategist, celebrated his 50th birthday Jim Morrison-style the night of Oct. 28 with a costume bash at Samantha's Tap Room & Wood Grill. Owner Kevin Case closed the restaurant early for the occasion. At the door, guests were given green wristbands with the slogan "50 Shades of Bill."

Friends entered the restaurant through red valet ropes, many arriving well ahead of the guest of honor. Attendees were instructed to dress in costumes depicting the decade in which they were born.

Mike Preston, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, was the famed Larry Bird of the Boston Celtics. Blake Eddins, dressed in a No. 53 Razorbacks jersey and blue-jean cutoffs with white cowboy boots, came as David "The Baz" Bazzel and passed out signed copies of pictures of a beefy Bazzel in a muscle shirt (Bazzel was also in the crowd). Deanna Jones was Tina Turner and mate Blake Fletcher was Burt Reynolds from Smokey and the Bandit. Will and Juels Jones were Jimmy Connors and Chris Evert.

Vickery, dressed as Morrison, entered as a disc jockey played The Doors' "L.A. Woman."

The party was organized by a small group of gals calling themselves Vickery's "sister wives." Vickery said the night began with dinner at the 1836 Club, proceeded to Samantha's from 9 p.m. until about 1:30 a.m., continued at his office near the state Capitol then to a favorite breakfast spot to end the night.

High Profile on 11/06/2016