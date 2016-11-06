Home /
Tom Murphy's Top 25 Poll for Nov. 6
By Tom Murphy
This article was published today at 1:30 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — The top four of my ballot remain unchanged, but Texas A&M's uninspiring performance and 35-28 loss at Mississippi State dropped the Aggies from No. 5 to No. 10. And in a nutshell we have the reason why the SEC West is, as Arkansas receiver Drew Morgan said on Saturday night, a different beast. The clear No. 7 team in the SEC West beat the No. 4 team in the College Football Playoff rankings.
Louisville and Ohio State were the beneficiaries, moving up a spot each and ready to snare a CFP spot from one of the big four unbeatens -- Alabama, Washington, Michigan and Clemson -- if they slip.
Wisconsin and Auburn are my top two-loss teams at Nos. 7 and 8, respectively. Florida falls from No. 10 to No. 13 on my ballot. It's hard to drop the Gators below the teams immediately behind them in my estimation -- Penn State, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, Nebraska, Colorado -- who all have their flaws.
I've got LSU and Arkansas, who meet on Saturday in Fayetteville, at Nos.19 and 20 as the top three-loss teams. Again, it's an SEC West thing.
Washington State has won seven in a row since starting 0-2, the latest a 69-7 blistering of Arizona that heats the seat of Rich Rodriguez.
I dropped Baylor out of my rankings after the Bears' 62-22 loss at home to TCU. Arkansas was the lone new entrant.
Tom Murphy's Top 25 Poll
1 Alabama
2 Washington
3 Michigan
4 Clemson
5 Louisville
6 Ohio State
7 Wisconsin
8 Auburn
9 West Virginia
10 Texas A&M
11 Oklahoma
12 Utah
13 Florida
14 Penn State
15 Oklahoma State
16 Virginia Tech
17 Nebraska
18 Colorado
19 LSU
20 Arkansas
21 North Carolina
22 Washington State
23 Troy
24 Florida State
25 Western Michigan
Dropped out: Baylor
