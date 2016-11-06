Tom Murphy's Top 25 Poll for Nov. 6

— The top four of my ballot remain unchanged, but Texas A&M's uninspiring performance and 35-28 loss at Mississippi State dropped the Aggies from No. 5 to No. 10. And in a nutshell we have the reason why the SEC West is, as Arkansas receiver Drew Morgan said on Saturday night, a different beast. The clear No. 7 team in the SEC West beat the No. 4 team in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Louisville and Ohio State were the beneficiaries, moving up a spot each and ready to snare a CFP spot from one of the big four unbeatens -- Alabama, Washington, Michigan and Clemson -- if they slip.

Wisconsin and Auburn are my top two-loss teams at Nos. 7 and 8, respectively. Florida falls from No. 10 to No. 13 on my ballot. It's hard to drop the Gators below the teams immediately behind them in my estimation -- Penn State, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, Nebraska, Colorado -- who all have their flaws.

I've got LSU and Arkansas, who meet on Saturday in Fayetteville, at Nos.19 and 20 as the top three-loss teams. Again, it's an SEC West thing.

Washington State has won seven in a row since starting 0-2, the latest a 69-7 blistering of Arizona that heats the seat of Rich Rodriguez.

I dropped Baylor out of my rankings after the Bears' 62-22 loss at home to TCU. Arkansas was the lone new entrant.

Tom Murphy's Top 25 Poll

1 Alabama

2 Washington

3 Michigan

4 Clemson

5 Louisville

6 Ohio State

7 Wisconsin

8 Auburn

9 West Virginia

10 Texas A&M

11 Oklahoma

12 Utah

13 Florida

14 Penn State

15 Oklahoma State

16 Virginia Tech

17 Nebraska

18 Colorado

19 LSU

20 Arkansas

21 North Carolina

22 Washington State

23 Troy

24 Florida State

25 Western Michigan

Dropped out: Baylor