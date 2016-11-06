Trump wife's modeling in U.S. predates permit

WASHINGTON -- Melania Trump was paid for 10 modeling jobs in the United States that occurred before she had legal permission to work in the country, according to documents from 20 years ago provided to The Associated Press.

The details of Melania Trump's early paid modeling work in the U.S. emerged in the final days of a presidential campaign in which her husband, Donald Trump, has taken a hard line on immigration laws and those who violate them. Trump has proposed broader use of the government's E-Verify system allowing employers to check whether job applicants are authorized to work.

Melania Trump, who received a green card in March 2001 and became a U.S. citizen in 2006, has always maintained that she arrived in the country legally and never violated the terms of her immigration status.

The wife of the GOP presidential nominee has said through an attorney that she first came to the U.S. from Slovenia on Aug. 27, 1996, on what's known as a B1/B2 visitor visa and then obtained an H-1B work visa on Oct. 18, 1996.

The documents obtained by the AP show she was compensated for the modeling jobs that she worked between Sept. 10 and Oct. 15 of that year, altogether worth $20,056. During this time, her visa allowed her generally to be in the U.S. and look for work, but not perform paid work. The documents consist of detailed accounting ledgers, her contract and related papers.

It is highly unlikely the discovery will affect her citizenship status. The government can seek to revoke the U.S. citizenship of immigrants after the fact in cases when it determines a person willfully misrepresented or concealed facts relevant to his naturalization. But it effectively does this in only the most egregious cases, such as instances involving terrorism or war crimes.

The documents obtained by the AP included ledgers, other accounting documents and a management agreement signed by Melania Trump from Metropolitan International Management that covered parts of 1996 and 1997. The AP obtained the files this week after seeking copies since August from employees of the now-defunct modeling firm after Melania Trump made comments earlier this summer that appeared inconsistent with U.S. immigration rules.

